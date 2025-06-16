"If you're tired of being one of the only women in the room when it comes to music production, we know how you feel": Music Production for Women announces free workshops in London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Berlin

Music Production for Women has announced EmpowHer Sound, a series of free beginner music production workshops taking place across Europe throughout July.

These hands-on sessions in London, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dublin invite women and gender-nonconforming musicians to learn the basics of music production, covering a variety of subjects that includes beat programming, synthesis, audio effects and DAW navigation.

Music Production for Women is a tuition platform dedicated to empowering female and non-binary artists to learn production in a supportive community. Since launching in 2019, MPW has delivered classes to thousands of students across the globe, and previous workshop events have drawn hundreds of attendees.

Sponsored by Kilohearts, Novation and Distrokid, EmpowHer Sound workshops are all free to attend. One attendee at each event will take home a studio bundle that includes a Novation Launchkey Mini controller, Focusrite Solo Studio interface and a copy of Kilohearts' Phase Plant soft synth.

Though MPW's workshops are primarily aimed at women and gender minorities, people of all genders are welcome to attend the event, and no technical skills or prior experience in production is required.

"If you're tired of being one of the only women in the room when it comes to music production, we know how you feel and we've been there before," reads a statement on MPW's website.

"The most magical part of our events, in addition to all the exciting knowledge that you will take away is the phenomenal energy created when you fill a room with women who want to learn from and support each other.

"There really is nothing like it and we want you to experience it! At our events, you will not feel like the odd person out, you will not be spoken down to, or get technical jargon thrown at you. You will be part of an encouraging community and treated with the kindness and respect you deserve. Although our events are designed to empower women, absolutely everyone is more than welcome to attend."

Find the dates and locations of each event below or register for a free ticket on the MPW website.