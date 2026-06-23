Thomann has taken the fight to Amazon with its Prime Day-beating Music Days sale – save up to 60% on big gear brands including Kawai, D'Angelico, Slate Digital, and so much more

Well, today marks day one of Amazon Prime Day, and while the internet is buzzing with talk of Prime Day music deals, the most jaw-dropping gear discounts aren’t where you might expect. Instead of scrolling endlessly through Amazon’s offerings of smart devices and toys, we suggest heading straight to Thomann’s Music Days Sale, which runs until July 14th and slashes up to 60% off across a massive range of instruments and studio essentials.

If you’re serious about making music, this is the moment to upgrade your setup. Thomann has long been Europe’s leading retailer for musicians, and their annual Music Days event is legendary for truly deep discounts on everything from beginner guitars to pro audio equipment. Whether you’re a bedroom producer, gigging guitarist, or setting up your first home studio, this is your chance to score professional-quality gear at prices Amazon can’t touch.

Here are a few standout deals from the Thomann Music Days Sale that outshine anything you’ll find in today’s Prime Day music deals:

Thomann Music Days Sale: Up to 60% off

The event runs until July 14th for major savings on big-name brands such as Martin, DW, Slate Digital, ESP, Line 6, and so much more.

First up is the Kawai ES-120 B Bag Bundle, which has 11% off right now. The ES-120 is a gorgeous cornerstone for aspiring pianists and seasoned players alike. With its authentic weighted keys and renowned Kawai sound, it’s an ideal practice instrument or stage companion. At £529, it's a must-buy for anyone wanting a full-size digital piano on a budget. Listen to our demo video below.

Next is the stunning. D'Angelico Premier Gramercy in striking Black Cherry. This guitar features a Grand Auditorium body shape with a single cutaway, offering both comfort and easy access to upper frets. The top is crafted from solid Sitka spruce, while the back and sides are made from laminated mahogany, accented by 5X white body binding. The satin mahogany neck pairs with an ovangkol fretboard adorned with acrylic block inlays. The ovangkol bridge complements the fretboard, and the guitar is equipped with a D'Angelico pickup featuring a built-in EQ and tuner for versatile amplified performance. All this is just £175!



Next is an axe for those who like things on the metal side, the awesome ESP LTD Phoenix-1000 QM STBS. Featuring a mahogany body topped with stunning quilted maple and a set-in, three-piece mahogany neck for enhanced sustain and stability, this guitar is built for crushing metal tones. The guitar is equipped with a Seymour Duncan Phat Cat Nickel pickup in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan Custom Nickel humbucker in the bridge, and is only £838, with 31% off.



Lastly, upgrade your home studio vocals and instruments with this highly rated large diaphragm condenser. For me, the Slate Digital ML-1A competes with mics twice its price, and now just £259 (that's 45% off), it’s a no-brainer for producers and singer-songwriters looking to capture crisp, detailed recordings.

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