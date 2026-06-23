4 Prime Day fan deals to keep your home studio cool and your creativity flowing during the UK heatwave – plus, 3 practical reasons it's a wise investment for any musician

Unless you’ve been hiding under a particularly cool rock for the last few days, you’ll know that the UK is in the grip of a brutal heatwave. Now, if the rising mercury has made you think twice about hitting the home studio, the latest Prime Day sales at Amazon have thrown up some solutions that will make your creative space more comfortable throughout the sweltering days and weeks ahead. Of course, I’m talking about the humble fan.

Whether you’re working in a fully treated - and therefore probably stiflingly hot and airless - studio, or you spend your time noodling or mixing away in your bedroom, a little added comfort could mean you can get that track finished before your inspiration literally melts away.

Not all fans are created equal, and there are certainly some types that aren't studio-friendly; for this collection I’m focusing on powerful handhelds, sturdy desk fans and self contained tower and stand fans. I'm not covering air conditioners here as they are too noisy for music-makers.

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So far, I’ve found 4 deals on fans to suit a range of budgets, and Prime members will benefit from speedy delivery, too.

Save 20% (£28) 1. Levoit Smart Pedestal Air Circulator Fan: was £139.99 now £111.99 at Amazon This one is a big hit amongst Amazon customers thanks to its low noise level and rapid and consistent cooling capacity. This smart fan comes with 12 fan speeds and four modes that can be controlled with the VeSync app or voice control, making it a super convenient, hands-free addition to any studio.

Save 20% (£30) 2. Shark ChillPill: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Sure it's pricey for a portable, but when you're hopping between your desk and an array of instruments, something you can take with you is a bonus. The coolest (pardon the pun) feature is the Instachill Cryo Plate, which provides speedy temperature reduction when it comes into contact with your skin. This high-speed handheld also includes a misting option, but obviously don't use that around your gear.

Save 38% (£76.99) 3. Dimplex FlexBlade Tower Fan: was £199.99 now £123 at Amazon This Dimplex fan carries similar hallmarks to the Shark TurboBlade (but it's way cheaper) and works in a very similar way, providing a horizontal or vertical sheet of air to keep you comfortable, whether you're sitting or standing. Even better, it works great at bedtime, covering you in a 'sheet' of cool air as you sleep.

Save 4% (£1.33) 4. Honeywell TurboForce Power Fan: was £29.99 now £28.66 at Amazon Ok, so it's not much of a discount, but it's pretty affordable as it is, and this would make a great under-desk option. The small size means you're not going to be blowing air around the whole room, but for desk-based comfort it's a budget-friendly winner.

So, why exactly should you consider introducing a fan to your recording setup?

1. Instant relief

A fan sat next to you as you create will provide instant cooling, whilst fans with an oscillating function will also help circulate the air rather than leaving you to sit in your own thick, stagnant, recycled air.

2. Protecting your gear

It’s not all about you. Think about your hardware, too. Your PC or laptop, your audio interface, your tube amp, they all run hot, which not only makes your recording space warmer, but it could also potentially throttle their performance and ruin your session. A decent fan can help keep your gear cool and operational.

3. The noise factor

Air conditioners will do the best job at cooling, but they can be very noisy - a recipe for disaster if you’re recording live instruments in the room. On the flipside, today’s modern desk fans can be whisper quiet, striking the right balance between cooling and letting you record without interference. Fans run at a more consistent frequency too, so they should be pretty easily fixed in the mix if any sound does creep in.