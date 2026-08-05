A pressing matter: Suno to launch its own bespoke vinyl pressing and shipping service

AI is cutting-edge technology but one of its leading platforms has announced a new service that uses distinctly old skool tech.

Suno is launching a vinyl pressing and shipping service that will give users the ability to order a one-off 12-inch record with a custom-designed sleeve.

The process, it seems, will be a three-step one. First, you select the tracks you want on the record from your own personal Suno library. The maximum running time for these is apparently 46 minutes.

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Then you upload your chosen artwork for both the front and back of the sleeve, as well as the labels. Once the finished record is pressed and passes through quality control, you’ll receive your own disc on polyethylene terephthalate glycol vinyl, which Suno are claiming is “eco friendly”.

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The price, according to the platform, is just $45 excluding shipping, which seems pretty competitive for a one-off, considering that mass-produced vinyl by established artists is around that mark in 2026.

It’s not clear from the Suno website whether you’ll be able to press tracks that are in your Suno library that aren’t generated via the AI platform. However, you could fill your record with stems, beats and drum breaks, resample them and chop them up without the need to clear samples. If you so wished.

Of course, should any bedroom producers use this service and then go on to find success on a wider scale, their one-off pieces of Suno vinyl will go on to become very valuable indeed.

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For more information head over to the Suno website here.