MusicRadar deals of the week: We've found $200 off a stylish Gibson SG, $100 off an affordable Martin acoustic, hearty discounts on studio headphones and much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

We're now in the final days of Guitar Center's massive Guitar-A-Thon sale, which ends on the 29th. There’s up to 30% off thousands of items. There are hundreds slashed off everything from Fender to Gretsch, Epiphone to Taylor, and so much more. So whether you’re after a new acoustic, electric, bass, amp, or pedal, you name it, you’ll find it here.

As expected, Sweetwater's Keyboard Month Sale is still live, and again, time is running out to get involved. Korg, Yamaha, Nord, and a whole lot more are all in the mix with some genuinely great prices. Stage piano, synth, workstation, whatever you're after, it's worth a look. The music retail giant has also just kicked off a Headphone Sale this week, which is well worth a look. There are deals across Sennheiser, Kali Audio, Shure, JBL and much more.

It's worth noting that time is almost up on the Musician's Friend Spring Sale, too. With up to 60% off, the range covers pretty much everything: guitars, keys, drums, studio gear, the works. Definitely worth a browse while it's on, but be quick as it won't be available for much longer.

Editor's picks

Save $200 Gibson SG Standard '61: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Musician's Friend As you'd expect, the SG Standard '61 follows the tried and tested formula that made the initial guitars so beloved. The SlimTaper mahogany neck is a joy to play, while the bound rosewood fingerboard has beautifully rolled edges, making it one of the most comfortable necks Gibson presents.

Save $100 Martin Special D-X2E: was $699 now $599 at Guitar Center Part of the much-loved X Series, this Martin Special D-X2E spruce-rosewood HPL acoustic-electric guitar gives you the chance to experience the legendary Martin tone and playability at a much more affordable price. This dreadnought-style guitar features a solid spruce top and durable high-pressure laminate back and sides that produce a balanced, articulate tone perfect for any playing style.

Save $70 Kali Audio HP-1 Studio Headphones: was $199 now $129 at Sweetwater The HP-1s are Kali’s first over-ear, DSP-powered headphones that the company claims “provide users with a neutral, accurate representation of their mix, as well as the ability to hear how their work will sound on the most popular headphones in use today.” The headphones have three voicings. There’s Studio, which aims for a flat, natural response, and Bass Heavy, which replicates the sound of headphones popular with hip-hop and EDM lovers. There is also a Consumer mode, which Kali states "replicates the sound of popular headphones sold alongside phones and computers".

Save $100 Fender Tone Master Pro: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Sweetwater Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch colour touch-screen, a 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and ten proprietary footswitches, this unit is the best in its class for sure – and better yet, you can save $200 at Fender.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: