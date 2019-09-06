Modal Electronics’ Argon8 is an affordable wavetable synth with high-end heritage

Modal Electronics has taken the DNA of its $4,495 Modal 002 wavetable synth and packed it into the Argon8, a new synth that costs a far more affordable $699/£579/€649.

This slick-looking machine offers eight voices of polyphony and is packed into a steel and aluminium chassis. It comes with 37 velocity-sensitive full-size keys with aftertouch, and a multitude of sound design features.

Despite its 002 heritage, Modal says that the Argon8 has a completely new sound engine that’s capable of complex synthesis. It also has a class-compliant USB connection, enabling you to use it as part of an integrated setup, and there’s a free software editor for desktop and mobile platforms.

Find out more on the Modal Electronics website. The Argon8 will be available later this year.

(Image credit: Modal Electronics)

Modal Electronics Argon8 features