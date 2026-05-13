How do you like your ES-335? Gibson’s gives its iconic semi-hollow the Les Paul treatment, offering ‘50s and ‘60s versions with “decade-correct feel, look, and tone”

Gibson has refreshed its electric guitar lineup with two takes on its iconic ES-335 that bring it in line with the Les Paul Standard, as players can now choose between ‘50s and ‘60s models, each with their own “decade-correct” specs and details.

This makes perfect sense. And you wonder why Gibson didn’t do it sooner. Everyone has a preference, some preferring the thicker Rounded C neck profiles of ‘50s instruments, others the SlimTaper neck that Gibson rolled out in the ‘60s. And there are little details that call out to their vintage counterparts, such as the longer pickguard on the ‘50s model.

These come fresh out of Gibson’s Nashville facility with a trio of classic finishes for each model. You can get the ‘50s ES-335 in Vintage Natural, Vintage Tobacco Burst and Ebony, and its ‘60s sibling in Dark Walnut, Vintage Burst and ‘60s Cherry.

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Fundamentally, both guitars have got a lot in common. For one, these are ES-335s no matter the year, which means they are among the most versatile electrics you will find on the market. The ES-335 is a great jazz guitar. It’s a superb rock guitar (after all, the original ’58 and ’59 models were called ‘Burst killers – many thought they blew the Les Paul Standard away).

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With that maple centre block one of the undisputed genius inventions in guitar design, taming feedback, promoting sustain, creating a guitar that was ready for rock ’n’ roll’s gradual radicalisation – more volume, more gain, Marshall stacks up back, fuzz pedals down on the floor.

And yes, there are many similarities in the build and dimensions. Both have the 24.75” scale length, the 12” radius rosewood fingerboard, the 3-ply maple/poplar-maple body, and the ABR‑1 Tune‑O‑Matic bridge and an aluminum Stop Bar.

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But there are some crucial differences – the electric guitar pickups for a start.

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The ‘50s ES-335 has a pair of Custombucker Alnico III humbuckers at the bridge and neck positions, the ‘60s model comes with T-Type Alnico V humbuckers.

You’ve got dot inlays on the ‘50s model, ‘small block’ inlays on the ‘60s. As per the Les Paul Standards, you’ll find gold ‘Top Hat’ knobs on the ‘50s ES-335, black knobs with silver inserts on the ‘60s version.

There are Vintage Deluxe tuners with ‘Keystone’ buttons on the ‘50s model, with Grover Rotomatics with metal ‘Milk Bottle’ buttons… The differences are subtle but they all add up.

Either way, you’ve got a hell of a guitar – maybe the greatest blues guitar you could find. Both models ship with hard-shell guitar cases, and they are available now, priced £3,099/$3,499.

See Gibson for more details.