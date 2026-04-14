“We set out to capture the defining moments that shaped Fender’s legacy”: Historic neck profiles, reverse-engineered pickups – Fender’s Vintera III series promises historically accurate specs and “golden era” tones for all

Fender has unveiled the Vintera III series, a comprehensive refresh of its vintage-inspired electric and bass guitar range that presents players with a change of direction for the lineup.

Where previous editions of the smash-hit made-in-Mexico range focused on specific eras of Fender production, making instruments that replicated the look, feel and sound of, say, a ‘60s Telecaster, this time around the Big F is taking a more granular approach.

It's reverse-engineering the electric guitar pickups, basing neck shapes on classic vintage pieces, and the idea is to endow the Vintera III models’ on with“distinct, era-defining designs” that will make for a more historically accurate playing experience.

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“We set out to capture the defining moments that shaped Fender’s legacy,” says Max Gutnik, chief product officer at Fender. “Rather than broadly representing entire decades, we focused on the most iconic specifications that players continue to seek out today.

“By zeroing in on these historic designs – from era-correct pickups and neck profiles to period-accurate aesthetics – we’re giving today’s musicians an authentic connection to the instruments that helped define modern music.”

And without the heft price tag. The Vintera III series is not priced for beginners per se, but with the most expensive models in the range priced at $1,499, these are serious bass and electric guitars at an accessible price point.

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The range comprises 14 models, two of which are limited edition takes on the ‘50s Stratocaster (ash-bodied in White Blonde, gold hardware, stunning with 1958 Strat single-coils) and the Early ‘60s Custom Telecaster (double-bound alder body, 1953 pickups, vintage-style tuners).

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This Late ‘50s Strat is also available with an alder body. It shares the Classic D profile neck and has the one-ply parchment pickguard, yet this one has regular nickel/chrome hardware, and your finish options include Dakota Red, Aztec Gold and 3-Color Sunburst.

But there is something for all tastes here. Say the steeper shoulders of the ‘50s neck was not to your liking, you have options, with the Early ‘60s Stratocaster offering that ‘60s C profile neck, and the Late ‘60s Strat pairing that with the larger paddle-style headstock.

Exploring the Vintera III Stratocaster Models | Vintera III | Fender - YouTube Watch On

And, once more, the finish options are exquisite, with the Early ‘60s Stratocaster offered in Sea Foam Green, Sonic Blue, and – for the Clapton fans – Black, while the Late ‘60s Strat comes in Ocean Turquoise and 3-Color Sunburst with a maple ‘board, Olympic White with a maple ‘board for that Hendrix-at-Woodstock vibe.

This entire range is a vibe. And it is a vibe that’s deepened by the attention to detail – just look at those clay dot inlays on the Early ‘60s Strats. Across the ‘board these Strats have got the 2-point synchronized tremolo units, and the old-school 7.25” fingerboard radius.

Exploring the Vintera III Telecaster Models | Vintera III | Fender - YouTube Watch On

The Telecasters look pretty special, too. The aforementioned limited run Custom is joined by a Late ‘50s Telecaster, which, in Blonde with the white one-ply pickguard, looks a dead ringer for Robben Ford’s trusty 1960 Tele, and is gloriously retro with its ‘50s Soft V-profile neck. It’s also available in Sherwood Green Metallic and Dakota Red.

This collection would not be complete without offset guitars. There are Mid ‘60s takes on the Jazzmaster, Jaguar and Mustang. The bass lineup includes Jazz Basses modelled on the Early ‘60s and ‘70s, a Late ‘60s Precision Bass, and – drum roll, please – the coolest of them all, a Bass VI with floating tremolo.

Exploring the Vintera III Offset Models | Vintera III | Fender - YouTube Watch On

There are a number of updates across all models. Decals are now applied over the finish. Synthetic bone nuts are not real bone. Inlays are period-correct. Finishes have been redeveloped. Rosewood fingerboards are now slab and round-laminated.

But, in lieu of plugging these in and playing, we’d expect the biggest deal being those pickups.

The Vintera II pickups were “decade specific”, inspired by the sounds, these have been based on winds found in the Fender archive.

Vintera III feat. Nate Amos | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Prices start from £1,049/$1,249, with prices including a deluxe gig bag. For more details, head over to Fender.