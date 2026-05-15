“That’s a really good T-shirt: Look Mum No Points”: Look Mum No Computer reveals his self-built Eurovision “mega-synthesizer”, and says he “expects nothing” from voters in the final

As Sam Battle (AKA Look Mum No Computer) prepares to represent the UK in the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the odds are certainly stacked against him.

For the benefit of those who don’t follow Eurovision, we should say that the United Kingdom’s scoring record in recent years has been pretty abysmal, with only a guitar-toting Sam Ryder, in 2022, managing to make an impression (he finished a very creditable second, just behind Ukraine).

What we can say for certain, though, is that Battle is staying true to his eccentric electronic music roots. We got our first look at his performance of his song, Eins, Zwei, Drei, during Thursday night’s second semi-final, and this has him leaning into the mad professor shtick that has become his trademark. And, in keeping with his DIY philosophy, he also plays his own self-built “mega-synthesizer”.

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In fact, Battle was heavily involved in all the staging. Speaking to the Press Association this week, he revealed that there were certain things he couldn’t do because “the BBC didn’t trust my welding,” but apparently he did have a hand in the electronics and props.

Indeed, it was Battle who built the synth panels that you can see on stage with him. "Many holes were drilled," he told the BBC. "I drilled so many holes that my nipples chafed. True story.”

We don’t doubt it, but there could be more pain to come for Battle if he ends up with the dreaded ‘nil points’ in the public vote on Saturday night. He’s phlegmatic about that possibility, though: "I always say to expect nothing," he says. "Because if you expect nothing, you lose nothing.”

That’s probably as good a way of looking at it as any, and if Battle does fail to trouble the scorers, at least he’ll have a story to tell – and possibly a merch opportunity.

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“That’s a really good T-shirt: Look Mum No Points,” he argues.

Best of luck, Sam – you’re probably going to need it.