Pete Townshend sells out: Primary Wave group acquires rights to Who guitarist’s music, image, likeness and name

It’s been reported that Pete Townshend has sold his image rights, including that of his name to a group called Primary Wave. It also, according to the Variety, includes “certain music rights.”

The details of the deal have yet to be confirmed, but it looks like Spirit Music, who bought Townshend’s publishing rights in 2017 for over $100 million, no longer holds the rights to the likes of My Generation, Won’t Get Fooled Again et al. Variety suggests these are all part of the Primary Wave deal.

The idea, it seems, is to continue to mine the Townshend back catalogue for the archival releases, synchs, and various creative projects that the Who guitarist is so fond of. The band’s two concept albums, Tommy and Quadrophenia, have been re-interpreted many times over the years, as films, musicals and even last year, in the case of the latter, a ballet.

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In a statement, Townshend said: “Moving forward with my creative and performative work with Primary Wave, at this time of my life when most creatives might be slowing down, is a joy for me. Their entire team exhibits an energy that is truly stimulating. Challenging too. I need that.”

He also made clear that this creative work will continue to include The Who: “Then there is Roger (Daltrey) and all my friends and colleagues in and around The Who. We are always trying to come up with SOMETHING special, and God Willing will continue to do that, hoping one day we can astound you the way we used to.”

“I have always been something of an ex-art student, and that means my work spans a lot of genres. Primary Wave span even more genres than I do, and I know we will have a lot of fun working together. Our first few meetings have been wonderfully inspiring moments of shared adventure.”

Adam Lowenberg, Primary Wave’s chief marketing officer, added in their own statement. “There is no rock music without the genius of Pete Townshend. An artist, innovator and songwriter who stands alone in his own category of icon and legend. We are extremely honoured to partner with Pete on his future endeavours.”

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Townshend turns 81 next week. Last year’s tour of North America was supposed to be The Who’s last in that territory, but that, of course, doesn’t preclude one-offs or indeed further dates in Europe. At the very least, the Primary Wave deal suggests that even after more than 60 years there won’t be any let-up in Who-related activity any time soon.