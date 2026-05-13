Gretsch reinvents a cult classic loved by Jack Antonoff and Rory Gallagher as it expands mid-priced Electromatic range with a pair of sweet baritones

Gretsch has expanded its mid-priced Electromatic range with a pair of baritone guitars, reimagining a ‘60s cult classic played by Rory Gallagher and Jack Antonoff and the single-cut Jet as low-end machines capable of twang, rock ’n’ roll and, y’know, being a straight-up metal guitar.

Metal is not the first thing we think about when we think about Gretsch guitars – but then check out the demo video below. The Electromatic CVT Baritone, in its muted Bristol Fog finish, sounds pretty metal in the hands of Loathe’s guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe – as does the Jet for that matter.

Which came as a bit of a shock to us. The Baritone Jet has been one of our favourites over the years. Play it through a tube-driven Fender amp with a splash of spring reverb and it’s got that early rock ’n’ roll rumble to it, a rubbery, elastic twang. But brutal riffing… that was for the Jacksons of this world, surely.

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Apparently we were mistaken. This one comes in Imperial Stain with a pair of PureVolt Twin Six humbuckers, which are not your granddaddy’s Filter’Trons. The 29.75” scale length is nigh-on a short-scale bass guitar and it will absolutely eat up those lower tunings.

Elsewhere, it is, reassuringly, very on-brand, very recognisably a Jet, with the chambered mahogany body, the glued-in mahogany neck (carved into a Performance C shape, again, alluding to its metal aspirations) and 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with Pearloid Neo Classic inlays.

(Image credit: Gretsch)

It’s got binding. It’s got a GraphTech NuBone nut. It’s got an Adjust-O-Matic bridge and stop-tail and a lot of class for £609/$699.

The CVT Baritone is quite different; different for Gretsch, a different feel from the Jet. It’s got the same pickups, the 12” radius ‘board, etc, and it too has an all-mahogany build, with that heavily contoured solid-body a very distinctive shape.

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Loathe Introduces The New Electromatic Baritone CVT & Jet | Gretsch Guitars - YouTube Watch On

With a 27” scale we might imagine it to be a little more manageable than the Jet. It shares that Performance C neck shape, too, perhaps an invitation to shred.

It completes what is quite a remarkable comeback/reinvention for the Corvette, a model that was played by Rory Gallagher back in the day, and brought back as the CVT as Jack Antonoff’s signature guitar, the “Princess Antonoff” CVT.

(Image credit: Gretsch)

With its vibrato, its Vintage White finish, its FideliSonic P-90 pickups, it was a more gentle beast.

This CVT’s vibe is big riffs, doom, sludge, alternative, whatever you like, and we’d say that Gretsch might well have a hit on its hands, because it sounds – and looks – killer. It’s also priced very attractively at £/$599.

(Image credit: Gretsch)

For more details, head over to Gretsch.