“Grab your hairspray and slip into your spandex”: Harley Benton takes on the high-performance heavyweights with a $400 S-style with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series trem refreshed in six “unapologetically ‘80s” Sparkle Burst finishes

If you’re on a strict budget and are looking for change from 500 bucks then – inevitably – a Harley Benton guitar is in the conversation. For many players, this is the go-to budget gear brand. But what does $400 buy you if you’re looking for a shred-friendly high-performance electric guitar?

Launched in 2025, the ST-80FR was the answer. It came with the choice of single or dual-humbucker models, all with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking vibrato – yes, the same unit you find on Charvel’s Pro Mod range, or on Jackson’s Pro and Pro Plus lineup.

Now, these “unapologetically ‘80s” models have been given a refresh with six new Sparkle Burst finishes: Sparkle Burst, Silver Sparkle Burst, Gold Sparkle Burst, Emerald Sparkle Burst, Amethyst Sparkle Burst, and Holographic.

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The latter has that crackle-style metallic Spark Burst for those occasions when it’s time to go over the top. As Harley Benton says, when it’s time to “grab your hairspray and slip into your spandex”.

Besides a can of Aqua Net, there’s everything the disciple of ‘80s shred needs.

“Its compound 12 to 16-inch radius and 22 stainless steel frets will have your fingers cruising across the scale like it’s a neon highway,” reads the excited PR bumf from Harley Benton, and who can blame them? This is the kind of guitar to encourage excitement.

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Those roasted Canadian figured maple necks look befitting a high-end electric guitar. As per the Stratocaster-inspired design, these are bolted to double-cut bodies. Harley Benton is offering these with a choice of maple or rosewood fingerboards.

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And there are more upscale touches here, with rolled fingerboard edges, glow-in-the-dark side dot markers. You’ve even got the truss rod adjustment wheel located for easy access at the top of the fretboard.

We’ll get to the electric guitar pickups in a second, but first, that neck? It’s an asymmetrical C, something a little different to your common or garden variety S-style.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

“The asymmetrical C neck profile is a joy to fret on,” reads MusicRadar’s review of the single-pickup Harley Benton ST-80FR MN from October 2025. “Admittedly, it’s a fair bit thicker than some of the Wizard-style necks out there, but the rounder profile makes it feel more rewarding to hold – even more so on stage, thanks to the glow-in-the-dark side dots.”

Okay, the pickups, here the dual-humbucker models pair a Tesla Plasma-X1b Alnico V with a Plasma-X1n at the neck, the single-humbucker models leave the Plasma-X1b to its own devices with a single volume control for rolling things back (note: you get a tone control with the dual-humbucker model, so that’s worth considering, but then do you often use your tone pot on a guitar like this?)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

This bridge humbucker is a hot one, as per our review, it “packs a DC resistance of around 14.6k and is more than capable of providing unholy metallic thunder at full throttle, as well as less extreme sounds with the volume backed off”.

So there you go. Throw in the Jinho J-02 locking tuners and that’s a lot of guitar for £304/$400. These are available now – grab one at Thomann, find out more at Harley Benton.