“I was like, ‘Damn it! That was just exactly the money that he gave me for the pedal’”: Death By Audio’s Oliver Ackermann on the time he sold a pedal to Richard Fortus and disaster struck

Every small business owner has a horror story to tell you of the early days, when nothing was going quite right, and even when it was it would soon go wrong. Oliver Ackermann, founder of Death By Audio pedals, can relate. He, too, has grasped defeat from the jaws of victory.

His story goes back to the beginnings of the NYC-based guitar effects pedal company, when word of mouth and email was the best way to reach out to new customers, and his reputation was getting around. He had some high-profile clients, not that he knew it at the time.

Speaking to MusicRadar, just after his band, the gnarly noise-rock trio A Place To Bury Strangers released their Rare And Deadly compilation, he recalled a time when he was to deliver a pedal to Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus.

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Fortus, an inveterate tone-seeker, had got wind that Ackermann was putting together some really out-there circuits, and the GN'R man wanted some of that action on his pedalboard.

“These are musicians who care about their art,” says Ackermann. “They want to have access to whatever possible tools they possibly can get. So, he’s just one of those guys who… I don’t remember if he called me up or emailed me or something and was like, ‘Come on by. I want to get this pedal.’ That was a real interesting story, the first time I met Richard.”

Ackermann put the pedal together. Boxed it up. And set off. He wasn’t exactly sure who he was delivering this pedal to, at least not at first. But it was an important sale. Ackermann needed the money.

“I was real down on my luck with money and everything, and he was gonna buy this pedal that was, like, 150 bucks or something,” he says. “And so I drove my van over to his house.”

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It was all going so well, but you know what it’s like in New York; there’s nowhere to park. Jerry Seinfeld had a whole stand-up bit about it.

“I was like, ‘Shit, so I parked in this bus stop,’” says Ackermann. “I go in, and I give him the pedal, and he gives me the $150 cash. I was like, ‘Shit, I gotta go out and get my van ‘cos it’s in a bus stop. I get out, and there’s a ticket for 150 bucks on the thing. And I was like, ‘Damn it! That was just exactly the money that I gave him for the pedal.’”

Like Griffin Dunne in After Hours, this was another fatalistic moment where the city metes out its own brand of cosmic punishment. Dunne’s was more Kafka-esque. Ackermann’s was more Sisyphus, at least financially. But, alas, this story has a happy ending.

“Yeah, he bought a bunch of stuff after that, and I made him some other things and whatnot,” says Ackermann. “But yeah, that was just insane. I didn’t even really know who he was until meeting him! I was like, ‘Oh, this guy, who is this?’ I don't know, maybe he didn’t have his full name in his email or something but I was like, ‘Oh shit. That’s insane!’”

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This is often the way of it. Ackermann says there is often a request put in for a pedal, maybe a custom build, maybe something off the shelf, and it’ll be someone big.

“You know that has happened a lot of times where it’s like someone’s contacting us or something and you don’t even realise who they’re buying the pedals for or whatever,” he says. “And I’ve had a bunch of people who’ve contacted us and then made them custom stuff, which is totally mind-blowing, like Trent Reznor. It’s just absolutely insane.”

And, y’know, Lou Reed…

“Lou Reed, totally! I had no idea. Many people were like, ‘Lou Reed told me to get this!’ And I was like, ‘Holy shit! That’s fucking nuts.”

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For an independent stompbox company, having Lou Reed’s approval is the kind of thing you might want to put on the box. And yet, well, that’s another mystery. Ackermann just doesn’t know what it is that Reed uses.

“I don’t know. I don't know!” he says, a note of exasperation in his voice. “Yeah, I should definitely have that on the box. Definitely.”

Rare And Deadly is out now via Dedstrange. We'll bring you more from Ackermann soon. In the meantime, you can browse Ackermann’s designs at Death By Audio. And they ship ‘em out now like everyone else. Home delivery just doesn’t pay.