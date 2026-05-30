“What was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of”: Bret Michaels is the latest performer to excuse himself from Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’

Oh dear. The lineup of performers at the Trump administration’s ‘Great American State Fair’ has already been depleted, with a number of them dropping out as soon as they were announced.

The event is a ‘world’s fair’-type affair to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. However, five acts have already said they want no part of it, the latest being ex-Poison singer Bret Michaels.

In an Instagram post, Michaels said that he originally thought the event would be a “celebration of our country through music” and a chance to honour “hardworking Americans from all walks of life.”

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“Unfortunately,” he wrote. “What was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.”

“I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together through music, positivity and good vibes. My shows have never been about politics.”

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Alas neither will there be any good vibes from country singer Martina McBride, who has also dropped out. In her statement, she said she had been led to believe that the State Fair was going to be a “non-partisan event” but “things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

She added: “I've spent my entire career singing songs about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one. It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I'm abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you, that is not the case.”

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Meanwhile the Commodores have now also said nope. “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans,” they said. They all join Young MC and Morris Day and The Time who had already pulled out a few days ago.

So who does that leave? Er… Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice and Milli Vanilli. Tickets are free but punters are encouraged to register for them upfront. Don’t all rush at once.

That rather threadbare bill stands in some contrast to the event which Tom Morello is putting together for October in Maryland. Already confirmed for the Power To The People Festival are Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Public Enemy, Joan Baez, Serj Tankian from System Of A Down, Cypress Hill and Killer Mike. According to Morello, it will be a "a celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action."