What is Superbooth 2026?: Everything you need to know about the Berlin music tech show

It is now a full decade since the first dedicated Superbooth show took place in Berlin, but the origins of the event date back further than that.

Founded by the team behind Berlin instrument store SchneidersLaden, Superbooth grew out of the now-defunct Musikmesse show in Frankfurt. Since 2017, Superbooth has taken place on a regular basis in the tranquil, wooded grounds of the FEZ centre south of Berlin city centre.

Part industry trade show, part synth nerd jam session, the three day event plays host to many of the biggest brands in music technology, but also numerous smaller, newer and often innovative outfits.

More so than the NAMM Show – which takes place in California each January – Superbooth has become the de facto event for music tech brands to announce and showcase new gear.

This year's show is happening between 7-9 May. We'll be on the ground to bring you all the most exciting news.

What to expect?

Superbooth is always packed with new music tech announcements, including synths, drum machines, controllers, software and a whole load of weird and wonderful innovations.

Although there are often a handful of reveals from the 'big name' brands – the likes of Moog, Korg and Novation have used Superbooth to launch new gear in the past – much of Superbooth's most exciting action often comes from smaller, independent developers and new technology brands.

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Modular and Eurorack gear is a big deal at Superbooth too. It’s safe to say that you can expect a lot of new module announcements over the course of the next week.

In previous years, Superbooth has been where we’ve got our first look at interesting new products or technological ideas from brand-new startups and fledgling developers – often long before they're ready to hit the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Who'll be there?

The full list of exhibitors can be found at the main Superbooth site, which includes hundreds of brands.

Notable names at this year's show include Elektron, Arturia, Teenage Engineering, Korg (and Korg Berlin), Polyend, Novation, Sequential and Roland. Berlin is a major hub for music tech brands and local outfits such as Bitwig, U-He and Native Instruments will be at the show too.

On the modular front, notable names such as Make Noise, Buchla, Tiptop Audio, Intellijel and countless others will have their latest releases on display.

Unlike other 'trade shows', Superbooth also pulls in an interesting lineup of live performances scheduled across its stages.

Highlights this year include Monolake (aka Ableton co-creator Robert Henke), multifaceted DJ/producer Polygonia and techno figureheads Lady Starlight and Rødhåd performing together as part of the latter's WSNWG project.

There's also a solid line-up of workshops and talks. Find the full listings on the Superbooth site.

Can I get a Superbooth ticket?

Yes! Unlike some more industry-focused events Superbooth is open to the public, and there’s a lot to appeal to both pro and amateur musicians.

Naturally, the event is a great place to get hands on with new gear, but also offers the opportunity to speak directly to designers, developers and experts who can offer advice and answer questions.

Head to the Superbooth site to buy tickets, which start at €41 for individual days. 3-day tickets are also available, as are discounted rate tickets, as well as tickets for individual workshops and DIY sessions.

For those that can’t make it to Berlin, you can keep up with all the latest news, gear demos and oddities in our rolling live blog.

What happened at Superbooth 2025?

To get an idea of the general vibe of Superbooth, revisit our 2025 show report.