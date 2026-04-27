Synth Week 2026: Exhibitor A-Z

Cherry Audio: Get up to 60% off classic synth plugins all through May

(Image credit: Cherry Audio)

Cherry Audio is celebrating Synth Week 2026 with significant discounts on its top virtual synthesizer and effects plugins.

Now you can get 44% off premiere plugins like the Mercury-8, Trident Mk III, GX-80, Rhodes Chroma, and P-10 synthesizers, each priced at just $39.

Additionally, the entire Rackmode Signal Processors effects bundle is available for an unprecedented 60% off, also for just $39.

Don't delay. Don't miss out. The Cherry Audio Blockbuster Sale, must end June 1!

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KV331: Audio: It's the last week of the SynthMaster 50% off spring sale!

(Image credit: KV331 Audio)

Right now, KV331 Audio is running their annual Spring Sale on their desktop software and preset banks. You can grab the following products with huge discounts…

But that sale has to end on May 1.



SynthMaster 3 is KV331 Audio’s flagship modular synthesizer, combining multiple synthesis engines in a powerful all-in-one instrument. It includes 3,200 presets, with over 60 additional expansion banks available for just $7 each at synthmaster.com

Now just $49 – that's 50% off.

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Moog Messenger: One year with the new monosynth

(Image credit: Moog)

Launched at Superbooth 2025, the Moog Messenger drew immediate attention as one of Moog’s most unexpected modern releases. With a new form factor and a lower price than recent Moog keyboards, its cryptic, symbol‑driven campaign prompted the obvious questions: What is this—and what does it mean for Moog?

One year later, Messenger has more than justified the buzz. It marks an evolution of widening access without losing the unmistakable Moog voice. Here’s what real‑world use and reviews have confirmed.

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Novation: The Story of the Bass Station

(Image credit: Novation)

Let's celebrate the Novation Bass Station, the humble, bass-focused mini synth… That turned out to be so much more.

The diminutive and distinctive synth was introduced by Novation in 1993, being their second ever hardware product, and 33 years later it's still raising the roof.

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Sequential: "It’s amazing to have a pro, vintage sound in such a small package!" Fourm isn’t trying to be everything. And that's kind of the point

(Image credit: Future/Matt Lincoln)

In a market saturated with ever larger feature sets and increasingly complex workflows, Sequential’s Fourm – perhaps their most accessible synthesizer to date – takes a more deliberate path.

That's because Fourm's design focuses on essentials. Size, polyphony, and signal path are used intentionally, allowing more musicians to experience a premium Sequential instrument without sacrificing tone, build quality, or playability.

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SOMA Labs: Put gestures in… Get music out… Meet FLUX: The incredible, intuitive instrument that you play without touching it

(Image credit: SOMA Labs)

We all know that making music is like magic. But SOMA Labs FLUX – the instrument that plays without touch – is elevating that entire notion to the max.

FLUX is a high-end synthesizer inspired by the classic Theremin – the original no-touch-required spooky-sounding synth that was invented way back in 1920, becoming the world's first source of synthetic sound – but one which takes the Theremin's principles and simplicity and creates it's own brand-new way to make complex music with speed and ease.

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u-he: Zebra 3 is here!

(Image credit: u-he)

It’s been a long road, and Zebra 3 is finally here! Built on decades of experience gained from developing Zebra 2 but surpassing it in every way, Zebra 3 is packed with powerful new modules that take advantage of Zebra's renowned workflow.

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