“We’ve got these little satellites”: Thom Yorke will release another solo album “later in the year”, says Ed O'Brien, suggests Radiohead is “the mothership”

It looks likely that Thom Yorke will release a solo album later this year. That’s according to his Radiohead bandmate, Ed O’Brien, anyway.

The guitarist was talking to the Kyle Meredith With... podcast about his own, upcoming solo record Morpho, as well as Radiohead activity, and suggested that the band now acts as a ‘mothership’ for all their various activity. “What’s so lovely is, it feels they both can coexist. The Radiohead thing can go out and tour — and that’s the mothership, I guess, for all of us.”

“But we’ve got these little satellites. You know, there’s the Smile, and Thom’s got a solo album that’s going to come out later in the year, I think. And Jonny’s got his stuff, and you know, Philip (Selway)’s got his stuff, and Colin (Greenwood)’s playing with Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.”

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Kyle Meredith with... Ed O'Brien (Radiohead) - YouTube Watch On

If O’Brien is right, it will Yorke’s fourth solo album and his first since 2019’s Anima. Of course, the singer has also been involved in a whole heap of stuff besides. Apart from The Smile, he’s recorded two soundtracks – for the films Suspiria (2018) and Confidenza (2024).

There’s been a collaborative album with Mark Pritchard – last year’s Tall Tales and he also acted as executive producer on the 2023 album Sus by British electronica producer Clark.

And as for Radiohead activity? Well, don’t expect anything for the rest of 2026. Last week in another interview promoting Morpho with Rolling Stone, O’Brien suggested that the band were looking to repeat their recent run of European residency shows on other continents.

“What we’re going to do is, every year we’re going to do a different continent, and we’re going to do 20 shows each year. No more, no less,” the guitarist said. “We won’t do anything this year, but we’ll do something next year.”