“Is NOT going to happen... Nil response. I speak with many close to her, including fam, but have not had a single syllable back in over two decades”: William Orbit has written a sequel to Ray Of Light but he says Madonna hasn’t responded

Madonna’s Ray Of Light album was released 28 years ago this month and its producer William Orbit has said that he’s written the music for a ‘successor’ album to it. Unfortunately, he said he’s had zero response from Madonna.

In a Facebook post, the 69-year-old producer has said he’s responding after being “asked constantly” about working with Madonna again. His blunt message: “(It) is NOT going to happen.”

He elaborated: “I have an album ready that imho is indeed the successor to Ray Of Light. Everything about how it was made and how it sounds yells that from the first few bars."

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"And I reached out. And there has been heard. Nil response. A week later. I speak with many close to her, including fam, but have not had a single syllable back in over two decades.”

Orbit said he didn’t want to come across as “bitter because in my life and art now I’m finally where I want to be and the very opposite of bitter.”

Posted by WilliamOrbit on

“No idea whatsoever what’s in her head,” he continued. “I believe she is very happy, she looks fabulous and full of life in recent pics I’ve seen, although I don’t really follow. Zero zero absolute zero hard feelings. Are you kidding, I will always love that woman. For real. She made my career.”

Madonna - Ray Of Light (Official Video) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Ray Of Light might have “made” Orbit’s career, but it was also crucial in rebooting Madonna’s. Containing her eighth UK number one in Frozen and the rave-tastic title track, it sold over 16 million in total – double that of her previous studio album, 1994’s Bedtime Stories. Drawing a line under the controversies of the early 90s, it presented a mature, more spiritual artist, who was, perhaps for the first time, relatable.

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And it set her up for a second wind of success that carried on to the end of the physical music era. Since then, even Madonna’s most ardent fans would admit that she’s floundered artistically, releasing a succession of under-performing albums.

However, whilst there’ll be no reunion with Orbit, the singer’s next album does look like it will see her hook up once more with another old flame: Stuart Price. Back in 2024, she revealed she had been working with the Reading-born producer with whom she worked with on 2005’s Confessions On A Dancefloor.

Then last September she re-signed to Warners and confirmed – via Instagram – that a sequel to that album was on its way, writing: “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026”

However, there’s no news yet regarding a release date. Some time this year is all we know...