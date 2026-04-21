“I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out”: Madonna lost her clothes at Coachella over the weekend

Madonna is on the comeback trail, with a new album announced for July, a new single out now and a surprise appearance at Coachella over the weekend. But first she has to find her clothes…

This isn’t a joke, by the way. The 67-year-old queen of pop guested during Sabrina Carpenter’s set last Friday, wearing the same pair of boots, corset and jacket she wore during her appearance at Coachella exactly 20 years ago. But after the set, she discovered that all three items had disappeared.

Writing on social media afterwards, she posted: “This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing - my costume that was pulled from my personal archives - jacket, corset, dress and all other garments. These aren’t just clothes, they are a part of my history."

Article continues below

A post shared by madonnafever 👑 (@madonnafever_) A photo posted by on

And she’s offering a reward if anyone can bring them back safely: “Other archival items from the same era went missing as well,” she continued. “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: Infomaverick2026@gmail.com .”

Madonna didn’t just dig out the same outfit from two decades back on a whim. It’s all of a piece with her new album campaign. Confessions II is, as it title suggests, a successor to 2005’s Confessions On A Dancefloor. Like that album, it’s been produced by Stuart Price and sees her return to the club-influenced sound of that acclaimed record.

Madonna - I Feel So Free (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

At Coachella on Friday, she debuted a new track from the record, Bring Your Love, as well as old favourites Vogue, Get Together and Like A Prayer. “I have a few things I wanna get off my chest,” she said onstage. “Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed Confessions On A Dancefloor part one, in America. So, it’s like a full circle moment, very meaningful for me.”

Confessions II lands on July 3. The first single I Feel So Free is out now. As for further live plans, nothing is confirmed as yet. Interviewed by Variety last week, her manager said: “Of course she will tour again. She wants to share her music with her fans. Not sure yet (about) the plans. Stay Tuned.”