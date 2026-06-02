“The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated”: R&B singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke

It’s been reported that the much-respected soul and R&B singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke. He is said to be still under medical care.

Not many details are known at this point - we don't yet know the severity of the stroke. A representative for Bryson has issued a statement, which reads: “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

Bryson turned 75 in April and has been releasing solo records for 50 years, going back to his 1976 debut Peabo. He’s probably best known for his duets – he and Robert Flack reached Number Two in the UK with their 1983 slow dance classic Tonight I Celebrate My Love For You. And Bryson twice hit big with duets from Disney films – he and Celine Dion went to Number Nine in both the US and UK with the title track from Beauty And The Beast, and A Whole New World, with Regina Belle, from the Aladdin soundtrack was a 1992 Billboard Number One.

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The smooth-voiced singer has never stopped working and is set to release a new Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis-produced album, Grace, this year, along with a memoir celebrating his fifty years in the music business.

It’s not the first time Bryson has faced a bout of ill health. In 2019 he suffered a heart attack, but went on to make a full recovery. More details about his present condition will no doubt be revealed in the fullness of time.