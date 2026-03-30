“I believe it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate”: Lindsey Buckingham hints that he and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks could be working together again soon

Could Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks be working together soon, either as a duo or as part of a Fleetwood Mac reunion?

That is the tantalising prospect raised by a somewhat cryptic social media post by Lindsey Buckingham. In it, the guitarist gave some details about his creative plans for 2026. “I am still very, very grounded in my creative life,” he said. “I’ve been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years, which is one song away from being finished.”

He also talked about another Fleetwood Mac documentary that is in the works. This is the project that Frank Marshall is apparently directing for Apple. “Those are two very specific things that are waiting in the wings for this year,” he said.

Article continues below

Then he addressed the recent reissue of the 1973 Buckingham Nicks album and the apparent reconciliation it has brought about between the pair. “I think on a more general level, just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air.

2026 is off to a wonderful start! Between working on a solo album and the upcoming @fleetwoodmac documentary, there are many exciting things to come. pic.twitter.com/1tknpy5JUvMarch 27, 2026

“And what that translates to specifically, I wouldn’t want to speculate yet. But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate.”

It’s the biggest hint yet that the pair are at least open to working together again.

Last year, the reissue did lead to Buckingham and Nicks taking part in an interview with the Song Exploder podcast, in which they discussed Frozen Love, one of the songs that led to their joining Fleetwood Mac at the end of 1974. Although the pair were interviewed separately, Nicks did confirm that they were on speaking terms once more.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They haven’t shared a stage since the end of the On With The Show tour in 2015, the last time the ‘classic’ Fleetwood Mac line up played together. Nicks has previously said that she wouldn’t consider another Fleetwood Mac tour after the death of bandmate Christine McVie. But it’s not as if she and other members of the band haven’t previously walked back on such statements, and that doesn't rule out the possibility of some kind of one-off show. We shall see...