“It’s my favourite song on the album and one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made”: Olivia Rodrigo prepares to administer The Cure – but is it about Robert Smith or something else?

If you’d assumed that Olivia Rodrigo’s Robert Smith era began and ended with their on-stage collaboration at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, you were some way wide of the mark.

When Rodrigo returned with her new single, Drop Dead, last month, the lyrics referenced Just Like Heaven, one of the songs she sang with Smith at Worthy Farm. And now it’s emerged that the second single to be lifted from her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, is called The Cure.

This, of course, is the name of the band that Smith co-founded and continues to front. Given that The Cure (the song) hasn’t been released yet, though, we don’t yet know if it’s about said band or is a reference to some kind of remedy for something.

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Either way, we do know that Rodrigo is pretty proud of it. In fact, writing on Instagram, she said: “It’s my favourite song on the album and one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made.”

Rodrigo will doubtless be hoping that The Cure continues to build momentum in the run-up to the release of You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love on 12 June. She recently announced The Unraveled Tour in support of the album – this kicks off in September and will continue into next year.

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