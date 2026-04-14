“I wasn't sure about it. And then we started playing it in rehearsals, and some of my band were like, ‘This one's good, you know’”: Olivia Dean says that her biggest hit “wasn’t supposed to be a single”, and names the Motown legend who inspires her
“I think as a performer, she just brought so much joy, and was just so carefree, feminine and powerful”
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Thanks to the huge success of The Art Of Loving and its multiple hit singles – Man I Need being the biggest of them – Olivia Dean is now a bonafide global star. But as she prepares to set off on her world tour, she’s revealed that she takes inspiration from an undisputed music legend.
In an interview with Hits Radio, it was put to Dean that her relaxed yet joyful performance style has similarities to that of Diana Ross, and she was happy to accept the comparison.
“I think that she is someone that I've always looked to for style inspiration,” says Dean. “And I think as a performer, she just brought so much joy, and was just so carefree, feminine and powerful. And I think, yeah, that's how I'm trying to be.”Article continues below
Dean also discussed her victory lap performance of Man I Need at this year’s Brits, where she took home four awards, noting that, unlike in her regular shows, she was using a wireless mic. However, she also revealed that the song might not have become the hit that it has.
“Man I Need wasn't supposed to be a single,” she confirms. “I wasn't sure about it. I thought it was a little bit different. And then we started playing it in rehearsals, and some of my band were like, ‘This one's good you know.’”
Even with this validation, though, Dean suggests that she still had to be convinced. “I knew I really liked it, but I didn't know if it was representative of the whole album and the story,” she says, “but I'm glad I followed through with that one.”
You’re not kidding – Man I Need has become one of the biggest songs of the past six months, propelling Dean to superstardom on both sides of the Atlantic. As such, tickets for her upcoming shows have been in high demand, although it sounds like fans might have to prepare themselves to go on a bit of a rollercoaster.
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“I think we're gonna go on a bit of an emotional journey,” says Dean. “But I think the feeling that I want you to feel is just warmth and togetherness. I want people to feel like they can come and sing along. Do you know what I mean – come along and dance, but maybe also cry, just get it all out.”
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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