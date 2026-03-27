“I just feel so proud to be a Black British female artist”: Olivia Dean cleans up at the Mobo Awards, as Pharrell Williams accepts a special prize for songwriting from Nile Rodgers

You’d have been a brave person to bet against Olivia Dean winning big at last night’s Mobo awards and, as expected, she did indeed clean up.

Dean took home the awards for Album of The Year for The Art of Loving, Song of The Year for Man I Need, and Best Female Act. She also sang, slowing down the tempo of the evening for a couple of minutes with a performance of… A Couple Minutes.

Olivia Dean - A Couple Minutes (Live at the MOBO Awards 2026) | MOBO 30 - YouTube Watch On

Accepting her Best Female Act award, Dean said: “It's such an honour to be here and I just feel so proud to be a black British female artist. I feel so proud, and I just want to say big-ups to all the other women in this category – you're amazing.”

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Other winners included Raye, whose video for Where Is My Husband? was recognised, and Central Cee, who was named Best Hip Hop Act. Flo got the nod in the Best R&B/Soul Act category, Ezra Collective were named Best Jazz Act and Stephen Graham won Best Performance in a TV Show / Film for Adolescence.

Also honoured was Pharrell Williams, who was presented with the Mobo Global Songwriter Award by Nile Rodgers, who he worked with on Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories album.

“It’s an honour to be on the stage tonight in the UK,” he began – the ceremony was taking place at Manchester’s Co-op Live – before adding that “the idea that I still get to do this is incredible.”

Check out the full list of winners below.

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Mobo Award winners 2026