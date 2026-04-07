“I hate to break it to you, but your favourite artist records my old songs”: Sky Ferreira seemingly fires shots at Charli xcx on social media

Shots have seemingly been fired by Sky Ferreira over on social media, and although not publicly named, the implication is that her comments were aimed towards Charli xcx – so much so that the latter's management team has responded with a public statement in an attempt to clear the whole issue up.

Last week a fan, ‘Leon’, on @skyferrori, reposted a clip of Sky’s 2012 music video Everything Is Embarrassing with the caption “i wonder what’s her form of income.”

It must have been quite the shock when Sky Ferreira later commented on his post, “Someone sent me your X account. I hate to break it to you, but your favourite artist records my old songs. I hope that answers your question. Xoxoxo”

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While the original post has since been deleted, The Tab reported she later went on to say “I wasn’t going to say anything. I’m over being dragged and humiliated for no reason.

“It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past. No one ‘saved’ or helped me. My life was destroyed for over 10 years and it’s a public joke.

(Image credit: Future)

“It isn’t funny. It allows people to disrespect and take advantage of me, or to manipulate multiple situations based on their perceptions of me. I wasn’t allowed to do anything. I mind my own business so I don’t know why everything is so loaded.

“I don’t want to be harassed. I don’t want the actions of multiple people f***ing things up for me and my album. I’m an honest person.”

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“I’m not going to get into it but it was definitely more than an intro. I have proof of everything with dates. It isn’t worth the trouble bc I know how the world works.”

Billboard later covered the online beef with Sky going on to claim two songs on Charli’s Wuthering Heights album were allegedly “ripped” from Ferreira’s 2015 and 2018 demos.

Charli, currently in Kyoto filming a movie and finishing her next new studio album, is yet to comment. Though her management team provided Billboard with the following statement:

“Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career. She began as a songwriter with ‘I Love It,’ and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists.

"She has her own personal history with publishing and production negotiations and because of this, she always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously.

“Ahead of the Wuthering Heights album release, a standard review process was conducted on a small number of tracks from the album, including fragments of material originating from earlier sessions.

"This process involved managers, legal representatives, artists and producers, and included a thorough review of archival materials and demo recordings.

“All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone. Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions.

“All credits were finalized and formally approved by the appropriate parties prior to the album’s release.”

Sky was, in fact, credited as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer on Wuthering Heights track Eyes of the World.

Whether this is one big misunderstanding is yet to be seen, though Sky’s skepticism towards the industry claiming “It isn’t worth the trouble because I know how the world works” suggests she may not have an appetite to take it any further than venting her frustrations online.