We’re getting excited about this mysterious new keyboard from Auxy and Cuckoo

I put my heart and sounds into this new keyboard! - YouTube Watch On

Auxy Studio is a popular music-making app for iOS that launched in 2014 and has since built up a loyal following thanks to a simple and intuitive interface and an excellent sound library.

Last year, Auxy announced the release of a desktop version for macOS, Auxy Max, and hinted at the release of a forthcoming hardware product based on the same philosophy as its apps: "beautiful, simple, and made to inspire creativity".

It appears that Auxy's debut instrument is now one step closer to an official release, as content creator and musician Cuckoo has shared a demo on his YouTube channel that provides a few minor details and a first taste of what the product sounds like, revealing that he's teamed up with Auxy to offer his services as sound designer on the project.

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Here's what we know so far: it's a keyboard that Cuckoo has described as "approachable" and "easy to use" with no technical hurdles or menu-diving. There are effects and a multitrack looper onboard, along with a varied sound library that spans synths, keys, bass and drums.

Covering both acoustic and electronic bases, the sounds in the demo share a distinctive aesthetic that leans towards the subtler, prettier and more "organic" end of the sonic spectrum. Someone in the comments described it as "zen for the ears", and we couldn't have put it better.

Visually, not much has been revealed, and we're only given a sideways view of the keyboard's wooden end cheek in Cuckoo's demo.

(Image credit: Auxy)

"I’ve been the lead sound designer on this project," Cuckoo writes in a post shared on Patreon.

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"I started working on it Autumn 2025, and have focused my work in periods. My responsibility has first and foremost been to make all the sounds for it. But since it’s a very small core team, I’ve also been taking part in discussing how to improve the sound engine and overall functionality."

"Little by little, we’ve taken their sound engine a few notches higher. It’s very flexible, and powerful to work with behind the scenes, and that is inspiring me to make magical sounds for it."

We've no word yet on pricing or release date, but from what we've seen (and heard) so far, it looks like Auxy's entry into the hardware market hopes to put the things that people love about Auxy Studio – an accessible, easy-to-use interface and high-quality, characterful sounds – into a physical instrument designed to "remove the friction" from music creation. If they pull that off, it's likely to be a hit.

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Read our 2023 interview with Cuckoo.