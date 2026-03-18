“These tools should not replace the artist, but support a workflow where human intent, taste and creativity remain at the core”: Roland unveils generative AI tool, Melody Flip

Roland has announced its first step into the world of generative AI with Melody Flip, a software application designed to inspire new melodic ideas.

The phrase ‘generative AI’ is an understandable red flag for a lot of music makers. It brings to mind a tidal wave of AI slop and tech CEOs who fundamentally misunderstand the appeal of creativity .

However, Roland is at pains to present Melody Flip as a musician-friendly application of the technology, describing it as embodying “Roland’s vision of technology as a partner that coexists with the creative process.”

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The application itself is a tool designed to analyse existing audio, presenting users with information on its various musical attributes, as well as generating a variety of musical ‘options’ that can be used to build on and develop the original source material.

“In recent years, AI and other emerging technologies have advanced rapidly in music production,” Roland says in its announcement. “Roland’s view is that these tools should not replace the artist, but instead amplify them, supporting a workflow where human intent, taste, and creativity remain at the core, with technology acting as a partner or co-creator, rather than a main creator.“

Melody Flip's analysis and reference interface (Image credit: Roland)

Melody Flip has been developed using technology derived from Sony’s Computer Science Laboratories’ research into AI-assisted music. Users upload an audio file, which the software then analyses to assess its ‘musical DNA’, including aspects such as key, BPM, structure, mood, genre and chord progression.

It then uses this information to suggest melodic ideas, using what Roland describes a “curated library of about 300 creative palettes (predefined musical styles and tonal directions)”.

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Users are then free to edit and rework these ideas as needed, in Roland's words, "treating the technology like an active collaborator."

Despite its name, Melody Flip can generate more than just melodic lines, also producing chord progressions, bass and drum parts. These can be exported as both audio and MIDI for use elsewhere.

Melody Flip can be loaded as a plugin within your DAW, creating MIDI and audio that can be used elsewhere (Image credit: Roland)

Melody Flip is developed for both Mac and PC, running as a plugin that can be used within your DAW of choice.

“Roland has always been committed to supporting the evolution of music culture through electronic musical instruments and production tools,” says Roland CEO and Representative Director Masahiro Minowa.

“Melody Flip represents a significant step forward in the era of responsibly developed AI, introducing a future in which technology and people work together and elevate creativity. As we move forward, Roland will continue to expand the boundaries of musical expression with innovative products and services that amplify creators’ instincts and connect human sensitivity with the full potential of technology.”

Like other Roland software products Melody Flip will be available via Roland Cloud. There’s no word as yet on the software’s price, but a free trial will launch in May.

For more on Roland Cloud, head to the official website.