No rig? No problem – this website lets guitarists design amps and effects tones by text prompt

Here is something novel, fresh out of Finland, it’s a web app from Fukkaudio that allows guitarists to dial in electric guitar tones by text prompt.

Fukkaudio describes it as a “guitar amp and effects app that runs directly in your browser – a playable guitar rig in real time”.

Simply plug in your guitar via a guitar audio interface, write in the dialogue box what kind of sound you would like to hear, click ‘Apply’ then Fukkaudio’s proprietary amp modelling tech will do the rest, dialling in the effects and IRs. And you can get really descriptive, asking for longer delays, more gain, more treble… Knock yourself out.

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A trio of knobs allow you to tweak the sound further, increasing, say, the intensity of the effects, adjusting the output, giving you one other parameter (e.g. drive) to control. Players can then share their sound, or get serious with it and actually use the sounds to record something. Why not?

Fukkaudio hints that a guitar vst version might be rolled out further down the line but for now, point your browser to Fukkaudio and have at it. The free trial is exactly that, full functionality. Pro price plans are available from €6.90 per month.

This, plus the recent developments in generative AI tone design launched by the likes of Positive Grid and Mooer Audio, points to a brave new world for tone design. Why turn the dials yourself when you can ask the machine to do it for you?

Okay, there are many reasons why you would want full control over all of the parameters but text prompts can be a useful shortcut when practising or spitballing ideas to be refined layer.

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Also, the better your prompt, the better the result. Fukkaudio says its web app responds to “vibe” or specifics.

“Be practical (‘tight low end, bright attack’), ask for effects (‘more reverb / delay’, ‘crunch overdrive’, ‘clean with chorus’), or describe direction (‘modern metal’, ‘shoegaze wall’, ‘ambient shimmer’),” it advises. “You can also prompt artists, bands, genres, gear, pickups, or mixing intent – in any language.”

Hard Rock Guitar Tone in Seconds (No Amp, Just a Browser) 🐧🎸 - YouTube Watch On

Default prompt suggestions on the Fukkaudio platform read as so: “glassy clean chords,” “tight modern metal rhythm” and “‘80s hard rock soaring lead” – and there is even a ‘Surprise Me’ function for those in the mood to shake the Magic Eight-Ball and play something with a random tone.

If you want to save your favourite sounds, you’ll need to go pro. For best results, use an audio interface with a small buffer size. Check it out over at Fukkaudio.