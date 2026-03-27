“That thing’s got great breaks”: Watch Anderson .Paak riding through the suburbs of LA… playing a drum kit on wheels
It was for a Visa commercial, apparently
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Just another day in Los Angeles: the rapper, producer, singer-songwriter and drummer Anderson .Paak was spotted earlier this week riding through the city's suburbs on a drumkit on wheels.
The sight was captured (of course) on social media. USA Today put it on their Instagram, captioning it: “Los Angeles is full of surprises! This time, rapper Anderson .Paak was spotted zooming through a neighborhood on a wheeled drum kit while also expertly playing on it.”
Several commenters raised the obvious question of how Paak is actually driving the contraption whilst drumming at the same time?Article continues below
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We’re not sure. But as you can see, judging by the way he veers across the road, it could be that he’s controlling the movement of the vehicle with his feet. Either that or it’s one of those new-fangled self-driving drumkits…
It seems that Paak wasn’t just riding on the kit because he was bored one morning and felt like providing some drive-by entertainment. According to one local resident, Elissa, who captured the footage, the musician was filming a commercial for Visa, which we will doubtless see in the fullness of time.
And as you can see above, there were some priceless responses to the Instagram footage. One wag said: “That thing’s got great breaks”, whilst another came out with: “You can’t park there, but you can paak anywhere.”
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Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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