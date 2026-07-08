"Lately I have felt so disconnected from everything. I have felt in pain a lot and I don't know why": Artists and fans shower Yungblud with love after emotional response to "industry plant" accusations

Figures from across the world of music have spoken out in support of Yorkshire musician Yungblud after he shared a heartfelt Instagram post detailing his recent mental health struggles.

The Doncaster artist, real name Dominic Harrison, posted a video of himself addressing fans during a headline set at his Czechia-based festival BludFest 2026 on June 27.

He told the crowd: "Lately I have felt so disconnected from everything. I have been trying my best to wake up every day. I have felt in pain a lot and I don't know why, for a long time. But every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know I belong somewhere."

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In a longer caption posted alongside the video, Yungblud wrote: "Recently, I’ve been really struggling and this moment is a byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I’ve been unable to process. I’m not gonna lie to you when I got off this stage I felt elated but 20 minutes later when I was in the shower on my own I had a breakdown."

"In the past 10 years I’ve been on a million different journeys tried a million different sounds trying to figure out who I am or what I can mean to the world everyday whilst the world shouts back.

"The amount of hate and disbelief around me from strangers on the Internet or bitter musicians really weighs on my heart as all I’ve been trying to do for the past 10 years is spread love, build something I believe in and unify people in a safe space."

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The 28-year-old also referenced a recent article that attempted to debunk widespread accusations that he is an "industry plant" who owes his success to label support and experienced management (Blunt Magazine).

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The article wrote: "First releases. Small rooms. Warped Tour. Support slots. Fan photos. EPs. Albums. Sold-out dates. Fan accounts. No.1 albums. BLUDFEST. Then Ozzy. Then the wider world finally caught up. That is not a clean corporate launch. That is a public build."

In the comments under Yungblud's Instagram post, a wide variety of artists backed up that claim. Scott Ian of metal band Anthrax commented: "I stood side stage at BTTB [Back To The Beginning] and watched you breathe rarified air the way you elevated Changes. You’ve earned it all Dom. Cheers brother."

Paloma Faith added: "Mate…. I feel you. Anyone who can live in this world right now and feel ok is not right in the head. It’s a mess…. Empathy drains out of this world like waste. But it’s not waste. It will come back. Be kind to yourself … it’s not you. It’s this messed up world and all its injustices."

Meanwhile, US pop superstar SZA replied: "rooting for you" and Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers commented: "Keep going lad. South Yorkshire vibes".

With that range of voices coming out in support of the young musician, it's clear his message is cutting through.