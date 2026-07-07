“By fracturing, stretching, and reshaping your signal in unexpected ways, it encourages experimentation and rewards curiosity”: Walrus Audio’s Lüm is a feature-stacked “Texture Machine” for when your tone feels predictable

Sometimes guitar effects pedal companies launch something limited edition and it sells out and you never see it again, maybe because there were some NOS germanium transistors, some old component they couldn’t get more of.

Other times, they’ll launch a limited run stompbox as a test balloon. Like, would guitar players really put something this weird on their pedalboards? Walrus Audio did just that the Lüm Texture Engine, made 600 units, they all sold out and it was discontinued.

And what did you know, players actually did want this weird descendent of the Slö Reverb, Lore Reverse Soundscape Generator and Fable Granular Soundscape Generator.

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Well, the Lüm has officially returns, in two colourways, and it is no longer limited (“It’s digital, baby, you can’t run out of algorithms,” said no one ever). And this is a big deal for players who’ve grown a little tired of their electric guitar tone.

Maybe they want to add some quote/unquote granular texture to their sound, fragmented little glitches for spice. Or they want to add some granularity to the reverb tails – “Almost as if the grains just took a bath in reverb,” says Walrus.

Alternatively, select Mode III and you’ve got the Forward / Reverse Verb sound, a forward reverb algorithm colliding headlong with a reverse reverb algorithm. Hilarity ensues.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Walrus Audio ) (Image credit: Walrus Audio )

The Lüm Texture Engine does all that and more, and even has three onboard presets so you can save down all of your favourite radical sounds.

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For the soundscaping guitar player, this is obviously an essential pedal to check out. Though many will already be aware of it. For everyone else, consider this as some next-gen reimagining of reverb, and an altogether new genre of pedal.

Walrus Audio is calling the Lüm a “Texture Engine” but give it a year or so, these glitchy, grainy, lo-fi effects will be officially a thing – texture pedals sitting alongside delay pedals and modulation, overdrive, etc in the cabinet.

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Think of them has a weird plugin in a hardware format, a studio trick that’s jumped the fence, out of the DAW and onto your ‘board. We’ve heard how these things can work so well in indie, alt and experimental rock, but there is much untapped potential for other styles, for metal guitar, or jazz guitar even? Who can say.

Other features include real-time parameter control, adjustable ramp time, a Stretch Engine that allows you to change the sample rate between 0.5x to 2x speed, and selectable trails modes.

The Lüm Texture Engine is available now, priced $279. See Walrus Audio for more details.