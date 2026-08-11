IK Multimedia just totally revamped its Tonex Player and made its tone ecosystem a lot easier to use: “It extends the capabilities of Tonex software and hardware alike, creating a single connected workflow from capture to studio, rehearsal and stage”

TONEX 2.0 Player Overview - A whole new tone experience starts here. - YouTube Watch On

IK Multimedia has given its Tonex Player a top-to-bottom refresh, offering a completely user experience “photorealistic” gear choices, improved workflow – and there are some fresh sounds too with this public beta release debuting 220 all-new Premium Tone Models.

Think of the Tonex 2.0 Player as the “creative hub” of IK Multimedia’s electric guitar and bass tone ecosystem; it’s the one place for managing your Tone Models, edits, presets, captures, and where you search for new sounds.

Once you’ve created your sounds you can make them available across your Tonex hardware devices.

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When IK Multimedia says its Tonex ecosystem is growing, it really means it. I swear the diagram [see below] showing how the Tonex 2.0 Player sits at the heart of all the various hardware devices is getting more byzantine by the day.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

The Tonex 2.0 Player is available as a guitar plugin or as a standalone app for your DAW. Boot it up and the first thing you will notice is that the homepage has changed, with your gear, signal chain and library all accessible.

“It’s faster to find the sound you want, easier to shape it, and more rewarding to explore everything Tonex has to offer,” says IK Multimedia.

The “photorealistic gear experience” is only a cosmetic update but these things matter, especially when browsing through the many, many different amp models. Speaking of browsing, the Tonex 2.0 Player offers improved integration with the ToneNET user community, with the new Smart Search feature making it easier to find user-created Tone Models and full signal-chain presets. There are dedicated (and resizeable) floating browsers to make navigating your various amps, effects and Tonex Collections a little bit easier.

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That is crucial to the Tonex model. It is designed to be fully interoperable across all Tonex products, software and hardware alike, and IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 platform. The big selling point for this refresh is that it creates “a single connected workflow from capture to studio, rehearsal, and stage”.

The Tonex 2.0 Player is available now as a public beta, and will soon be available as a free update for all Tonex users.

For more details, head over to IK Multimedia.