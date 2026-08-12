Rod Stewart cancels the rest of his US tour following heart surgery

Rod Stewart has had to cancel the remainder of his current US tour after having what has been described as “routine” heart surgery.

The 81-year-old singer has had a coronary stent procedure, in which a small wire tube is inserted into the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, if they have become narrowed or blocked.

The operation is said to have been successful, but on the advice of doctors, Rod is having to take four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness. This means that dates this week in Des Moines and Kansas City have been shelved, along with a six-date Las Vegas residency.

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Writing on Instagram, he said: "I'm already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.”

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"I am deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon."

The singer’s US tour hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride. Back in June, he cancelled a show in San Diego, allegedly due to a throat infection. The following day he rather unwisely posted a pic of himself looking cheery and, apparently, in fine fettle on a plane bound for Boston to watch the Scotland v Haiti World Cup game.

Later in that month at a show in West Valley City, Utah, Rod required medical intervention mid-show. Looking out of breath and having to prop himself up, he was seen on some fan footage requiring oxygen between songs and admitted to the audience: “I nearly f***ing fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?”

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All things being equal though, this isn’t the end of the road for ex-Faces singer. He has talked about doing “one more” UK tour in 2027, although no dates have been confirmed as yet and he already has two shows lined up at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado in September next year.