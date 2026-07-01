Logic Pro 12.3 is here – and my favourite stock plugin just got even better

Apple has announced the release of Logic Pro 12.3, an update to its flagship DAW that brings improvements to two stock plugins, Sample Alchemy and Beat Breaker, an upgrade of its AI-powered harmonic analysis tool Chord ID and a whole host of extra tweaks and enhancements.

As a longtime Logic Pro user, I’ve always been a fan of Logic’s stock plugins - from simple tools like its Overdrive and Pitch Shifter through to versatile multi-effects and powerful instruments like the Alchemy synth, the DAW has built up an impressive and varied stable of stock processors in its decades-long history.

Some of the most recent additions have become personal favourites, including 2024’s ChromaGlow saturation tool and Beat Breaker , an effect introduced in 2023 that slices and dices audio in real time to create glitchy patterns out of any sound source. It’s the latter plugin that’s received a refresh in Logic’s latest update, and for me, it’s far and away the most exciting upgrade of the lot.

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Beat Breaker was already a capable and creatively inspiring effect, offering fine-grained control over how incoming audio is rhythmically chopped, rearranged, reversed and processed, but Logic Pro 12.3 expands its abilities with three new modes that open up even wilder possibilities for sonic manipulation.

The plugin's new Filter mode lets you to apply low- or high-pass filters to each slice of audio, with adjustable filter type, cutoff frequency, slope and curve for each segment, combined with a new Resonance mode that adjusts the cutoff resonance per-slice, allowing for fast-paced rhythmic filter automation.

Beat Breaker's new Pan mode (Image credit: Apple)

Joining the new filter options is a Pan mode that gives you control over each slice’s position in the stereo field, along with randomization controls that are now available across all modes with adjustable probability and intensity, making Beat Breaker an even more powerful tool for audio-mangling mayhem.

Beat Breaker aside, Logic Pro 12.3 also upgrades the DAW’s Sample Alchemy plugin, a hybrid of sampler and synth that draws on spectral, additive and granular synthesis techniques to create playable instruments from multiple sound sources.

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Sample Alchemy’s Granular engine has received a fresh coat of paint in 12.3, adding a new Sync mode that layers multiple parallel grain streams from different points in the chosen samples, offering control over stream count, position, formant-shifting and randomization. Apple has also shared a new Granular Alchemy Sound Pack that shows off the new Sync mode’s capabilities with a variety of loops, one-shots and field recordings.

Logic Pro’s Chord ID function – an AI-powered analysis tool that can identify chord progressions in both audio and MIDI regions – has also been overhauled. Apple promises that accuracy in detection across both single instruments and full mixes has been improved, and Chord ID can now pick up extended chords and inversions even if they’re played on an "out-of-tune piano or a distorted electric guitar".