Wireless Festival cancelled and tickets refunded after UK Government blocks Kanye West’s entry

The UK Government has denied Kanye West’s ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) and as a result, Wireless Festival has been cancelled this year, with the festival organizers saying “refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.”

Kanye West, now simply known as Ye, was due to headline the 110-acre and 50,000 capacity festival in Finsbury Park, London, in July for his first UK concerts in 11 years. However, Ye’s online comments have garnered more attention than his music in recent years, with the rapper often taking to social media with antisemitic, racist and pro-Nazi comments.

The UK Government hasn’t taken his comments lightly, and as a result, Ye’s ETA has been blocked. This, along with the withdrawal of several big-hitting sponsor brands, has caused meltdown at Wireless – the festival has been pulled altogether for this year, with refunds going out to anyone who pre-ordered a ticket, which are believed to have sold out.

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In a statement, Wireless Festival said “The Home Office has withdrawn Ye's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders."

"As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

"Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK."

The UK’s Home Office said its decision to refuse permission was made on the grounds that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good.”

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Talking about the issue, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.

"This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.

"We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told BBC Radio 4 "If he wants forgiveness, it's not my forgiveness he needs… It's the forgiveness of the Jewish communities and I don't think he's done anything to earn it."

A spokesman for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "How did it come to this? Apparently, 'no concerns were highlighted' about Kanye West at the time of the booking. Who were they consulting? A wall? That's what happens when the only stakeholders you speak to are those who stand to make a profit.

"It's nice that now Wireless is saying 'Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent' when just a few hours ago the festival promoter was saying we all need to forgive Kanye for declaring himself a full-blown Nazi only recently."

The spokesperson also added that it was the "right decision" for the government to make to stop West coming to the UK.

West has said he “Would be grateful” to meet members of the Jewish community in the UK to address the controversy, and despite attempts from the managing director of the event organisers to reach out to Jewish groups after the concerts were announced, “they have refused a meeting”.

A Board of Deputies spokesperson refutes this, telling the BBC “Neither the Board of Deputies nor, we understand, the Jewish Leadership Council has refused any request to meet with the Wireless festival organisers.”