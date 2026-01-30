“America is a dangerous place at the moment… Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment”: Brian May on why Queen won’t tour the US

Brian May has signalled that Queen will probably not tour the US again, because it’s too dangerous.

The band and Adam Lambert last played there in 2023, but talking to the Daily Mail, the 78-year-old guitarist said if he and Roger Taylor do play live again, they will skip the US.

“America is a dangerous place at the moment, so you have to take that into account,” May explained. “It's very sad because I feel like Queen grew up in America and we love it, but it's not what it was. Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment.”

May didn’t go into any more details. Perhaps with the recent killings in Minneapolis of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal ICE agents in the news and anti-ICE protests across the US, he doesn’t need to.

May also recently explained why he will never play Glastonbury. The reason is simply, it seems: badgers.

“I wouldn’t do Glastonbury next year because of the politics of the people who run it. Unless that changes, I won’t do it,” he said.

“They like killing badgers, and they think it’s for sport and that’s something I cannot support because we’ve been trying to save these badgers for years, and they are still being killed, so that’s the reason we’re missing out on it.”

By ‘they’ May seems to be referring to Glastonbury owner Michael Eavis. A dairy farmer, Eavis has previously described May as a “danger to farming” because of his criticism some years back of a badger cull which Eavis claimed at the time was essential to combating the spread of bovine TB.

When asked by the Mail if Queen had turned down an appearance in the past, May said: “I don't think the conversation of us doing it has ever taken place because they know how I feel.”