MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $200 off a whacky Gibson guitar, $150 off UAD plugins, and $200 off a must-have Moog synth

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Okay, let’s start with guitarists. This week, Guitar Centre is throwing down up to $200 off Line 6 gear. Whether you’re eyeing the HX Stomp, POD Go, or a Powercab FRFR, now’s your cue to ditch the dusty amp and dive headfirst into the digital realm.

And don’t sleep on Musician’s Friend, they’ve unleashed the Guitar Fest Sale, with up to 40% off a monster lineup of gear. With popular models from Epiphone, PRS, Music Man, Gretsch, and so much more, all the heavy hitters are in the mix.

Now, as we reported last week, Sweetwater is currently offering up to 35% off a range of live sound equipment. So, if you feel like your band is finally ready to take to the stage and get your music out there, this is the sale for you. From speakers to mics, wireless systems, and cables, you’ll find everything you need to perform live.



Editor's picks

Save 60% ($150) UAD Sound City Studios: was $249 now $99 at Plugin Boutique Read more Read less ▼ I already own UAD Sound City Studios and it's quickly become one of my most used plugins. I use it to liven up drum room sounds, add space to guitar tracks recorded via plugins, and give a sense of space to vocals.

Save $100 Line 6 HX Stomp: was $699 now $599 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ I've had a HX Stomp on my pedalboard for the past couple of years now, and it's become the hub for all my delay, reverb, and modulation sounds. Instead of having three separate pedals it handles a multitude of duties sitting in the FX loop of my amp. I also use it for amp modeling in conjunction with third-party IRs, where it's perfect for recording guitar demos. This limited mint green edition has eye-catching looks to add to the equation, and with $100 off at Guitar Center I can highly recommend picking one up.

Save $200 Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Read more Read less ▼ At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

Save 22% ($200) Moog Messenger: was $899 now $699 at Sweetwater Read more Read less ▼ The dawn of a new InMusic/Moog era has been cemented with the launch of Messenger, Moog's next-gen monosynth with wavefolding and creative modulation options. While it comes in at the upper end of the monosynth price bracket, a shaving of $200 off certainly makes it a more palatable option.

Save 32% (£450) Donner Backbeat: was £1,399.99 now £949.99 at uk.donnermusic.com Read more Read less ▼ Donner's Backbeat is by some distance the most expensive of its high-value range, and suitably feature-laden as a result, with touchscreen module, dual-zone mesh pads, Bluetooth connectivity, multi-track USB audio and its USP, snazzy customisable LED lighting on each pad and cymbal. It really does look the business. Use discount code EABE for the full reduction.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: