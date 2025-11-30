In my opinion, x0x machines are the best way to make beats and Amazon has the craziest deal I’ve seen on the Roland TR-8S, and besides, I can’t afford a TR-1000
Roland’s '2nd best’ drum machine is still worth it and this Cyber Weekend is the time to get one
The Roland TR-1000 is still the talk of the town when it comes to beat-making, but it’s slightly smaller sibling, the TR-8S is still one of the best drum machines out there and this Cyber Weekend, Amazon has the best deal I’ve seen.
I still maintain that x0x-style machines are the most fun, rewarding and easiest way to make beats. No matter how much love or hate everyone might have for the new TR-1000, the Aira TR-8S is still a really worthy beat-maker for the money.
This particular Amazon deal from the Roland Store is the best I’ve seen this year, but you must hurry because stocks are low. However, all is not lost, as there are still some great deals from other retailers. Be sure to check back soon for more updates.
This is probably the best deal we've seen on the Roland Aira TR-8S in any sale and at Amazon, they have knocked off a whopping $246. You'll have to hurry, though, because at this price, stocks will not last.
I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.
