“An iconic band performing at one of the world’s most legendary landmarks, turned up to 11”: Spinal Tap’s final act is coming to cinemas in 2026

The long-awaited Spinal Tap II has only been in cinemas for a few weeks, but already it’s been announced that a third Tap film, a reputedly ‘final’ concert movie, is being lined up for 2026.

It’s called Stonehenge: The Final Finale, and was apparently recorded at the titular ancient monument in August this year. Eric Clapton, Shania Twain and Josh Groban all guested with the band and Rob Reiner is again in the director’s chair. It will be available at IMAX as well as conventional cinemas sometime next year. Check out the teaser trailer below:

As we know, Stonehenge looms large in the Tap story. In the original story, the band perform their song, inspired by the historical landmark, in front of an 18 inch minature replica. That oversight is corrected at last, in the recent sequel The End Continues, with the band playing the same number with some help from Elton John.

And apparently, the band are serious that after The Final Finale that really is it for Tap. “I’m told this is it. They’re really serious this time,” said Kent Sanderson, CEO of the film’s distributors Bleecker Street. “While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of Spinal Tap.”

Ian Brenchley, CEO of production company Vertigo Live added: “Bringing Spinal Tap to Stonehenge felt inevitable – the ultimate meeting of rock mythology and cinematic scale. An iconic band performing at one of the world’s most legendary landmarks, captured in Imax and, of course, turned up to eleven.

“This is exactly what we set out to do: take music beyond the stage, beyond the ordinary, and turn it into living cinema. An experience unlike anything before it – and the perfect finale to rock’s most enduring legend.”

There are no details as yet regarding when exactly in 2026 it’s going to hit cinemas.