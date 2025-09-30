“Yes, you will be getting a new album next year. It is done”: Ronnie Wood confirms a new Stones album is on the way

Ronnie Wood has confirmed that a new Rolling Stones album is “done” and will be with us in 2026.

The guitarist was apparently collared by a reporter from The Sun’s Bizarre column at a signing event at RS No 9, in Carnaby Street, London. When asked about a new Stones record, Wood said: “Yes, you will be getting a new album next year. It is done.”

The reporter then asked whether the band will be touring to support the new record. To which the guitarist replied: “Yes, we are hoping to do some dates. Hopefull,y we will be back out there but I am still waiting to find out myself.”

Several sources close to the Stones have suggested that they have been working on a new album this year. Keith Richards’ son Marlon spoke to Record Collector in May and said: “They’re in Chiswick or somewhere like that; I think they’re nearly done.” and when asked what the band were working on, added: “I guess an album – they have enough left over from the last one.”

Meanwhile, as recently as last week, producer Andrew Watt confirmed to Rolling Stone he was busy with the Stones, saying: “It’s like working for Batman. When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

Wood’s comments though, are the first time any of the three surviving core members of the band have spoken about what will be the Stones’ 25th studio album.

Ronnie was in town signing copies of Fearless, which is a career anthology that covers the songs he’s written and co-written down the years, not just the occasional ones with the Stones, but from his solo albums, The Faces, Rod Stewart and, going further back, the Jeff Beck Group and his first band, The Birds.