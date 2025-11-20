“Timeless songs that translate beautifully to guitar”: Ed Sheeran is the king of the guitar tabs

Here’s some interesting news: a new study has shown that the most inspiring artist for aspiring guitarists isn’t The Beatles. Or any band from the classic era of rock and pop. It’s Ed Sheeran.

How so? UK retailer guitarguitar analyzed all the most-viewed tabs and chord sheets on the Ultimate Guitar site and examined the page views for all 3,424 songs. And yes, Sheeran has come out on top. His 229.5 million tab views beats The Beatles’ 226.1 million. Taylor Swift is a distant third with 167.8 million.

This, you have to say, is encouraging news if we’re thinking about the long-term health of guitar music. An artform whose canon is ossified is a dead one, and – whatever you think of his music – it’s clear Sheeran has inspired more than a few younger players out there. He’s probably increased sales of loop pedals a fair bit too.

Regarding the most popular songs, Hallelujah – written by Leonard Cohen but popularised by Jeff Buckley - comes out on top. Second is Wonderwall but third is Jason Mraz’s I’m Yours, a result which will probably surprise even Mr Mraz. The top five is completed by Sheeran’s Perfect and Can’t Help Falling In Love, a standard popularised by Elvis.

So yes there’s no Seven Nation Army in the Top Ten, nor Come As You Are or Stairway To Heaven. Maybe people know them off my heart now?

Interestingly, Adele – not a name you’d associate with guitar music in any shape or form – comes in at Number Six amongst artists, a testament to the popularity of her songs.

Announcing the list, Adam Speck, Marketing Director of guitarguitar, put out a statement, saying: “It’s no surprise to see artists like Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, and Taylor Swift leading the list, with their timeless songs that translate beautifully to guitar.”

“From classic ballads like Let It Be to modern favourites like Perfect, these are the tracks people dream of being able to pick up and play. What’s really encouraging is that so many of these songs are completely achievable for beginners with a bit of practice.”