The best closed-back headphones 2021: 10 studio-friendly options for music makers

If making music is your thing, then a good pair of headphones should be right up there at the top of your wish list. But what kind of cans are best for laying down tracks? By and large, headphones fall into three different design types – closed-back, open-back and in-ear – and the most likely to be found performing everyday duties in the studio are the closed-back type. So, to help you nail the perfect sound, we’ve taken a look at the best closed-back headphones you can buy right now.

Closed-back headphones are great for music production, primarily because they fully enclose the ear with a hard plastic shell, padded on the inside for comfort. The padding creates an almost airtight seal against the side of your head, preventing unwanted noise from seeping in or out. This would come in very handy if you were recording vocals, for example, as it would stop traces of your backing track spilling out and being picked up by your microphone . By the same token, the fact that closed-back headphones keep out external noise means that you can better focus on what you’re listening to. With the best closed-back headphones, you could easily record, program, monitor and mix a project all on the same pair of cans, making them an excellent-value option.

Here, we reveal our pick of the best closed-back headphones for music makers, from the pocket-friendly right up to the more wallet-busting, high-end alternatives. If you want to know more before you buy, hit the buying advice button above.

Best closed-back headphones: Our top picks

When putting together our list of the best closed-back headphones, one pair stood out for us and that was Audio-Technica’s fantastic ATH-M50x cans. They deliver an immersive sound with excellently balanced performance across all frequencies, sweetened with just a tasteful hint of a bass bump. Combine this with rugged build quality, great isolation and supremely comfortable padding, and it all adds up to an unassailable package. Add in the fact that they come in three snazzy colours, and that there’s also a wireless version available (ATH-M50xBT), and it was hard to look beyond these when making our choice.

Best closed-back headphones: Product guide

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

1. Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Still one of the best pairs of all-round headphones money can buy Price: $149/£130/€150 | Frequency response: 15Hz - 28kHz | Impedance: 38 Ω | Driver type: Large aperture w/ rare earth magnets, 45mm | Connection: Wired, interchangeable | Cable lengths: 1.2m, 3m (straight), 1.2m - 3m (coiled) | Weight: 285g

Great-value all-rounders Comfortable for extended periods Supplied with three interchangeable cables High end could be more detailed

When you try a pair, it doesn’t take long to realise why Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50x headphones have been consistently near the top of the bestseller lists since their launch. They’re a firm favourite due to a combination of comfort and great sound that doesn’t compromise tonal accuracy.

The ‘x’ in the model designation denotes the fact that the cable is detachable, which means you can use whichever of the three supplied cables best suits your needs. The ear cups are fully articulated in both vertical and horizontal planes, and are comfortable to wear for extended periods in spite of their solid, chunky design.

In terms of sound quality, while it’s not 100% perfect - there’s a slight low-end lift and the merest lack of detail up top - these cans deliver a tastefully optimised listening experience that translates easily to other systems, placing them among the best closed-back headphones for music making you can get. They come in black, all-white or purple, and there’s also a Bluetooth version (ATH-M50xBT).

Read the full Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

2. Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO High-end cans with multiple impedance models to suit all tastes Price: $150/£119/€127 | Frequency response: 5Hz - 35kHz | Impedance: 32/80/250 Ω | Driver type: Dynamic | Connection: Wired, fixed | Cable length: 32 Ω - 1.6m (straight), 80 Ω - 3m (straight), 250 Ω - 3m (coiled) | Weight: 270g

Available in multiple impedances Excellent sound and comfort Replaceable components Headband tension can be a little tight

One of Beyerdynamic’s most popular pairs of headphones, the DT 770 PROs come in three variants, each with a different impedance – 32 Ω, 80 Ω and 250 Ω.

The 80 Ω headphones seem to offer the best compromise, as they’re extremely well balanced across the audible spectrum, don’t need a lot of power to drive them, and deliver clear, detailed highs and just enough weighty low-end punch for that feelgood factor when tracking.

Thanks to their velour padding, these are properly comfy cans, which should make those long studio sessions a pleasure. You needn’t worry too much about subjecting them to the rigours of everyday use, either, as all the components are replaceable. The length and type of cable you get depends on the impedance variant you go for – our preferred 80 Ω cans ship with a 3m straight cable.

(Image credit: Focal)

3. Focal Listen Professional These mid-priced, closed-back headphones are great all-rounders Price: $299/£219/€255 | Frequency response: 5Hz - 22kHz | Impedance: 32 Ω | Driver type: Mylar/titanium, 40mm | Connection: Wired | Cable length: 1.4m (straight with inline remote and mic), 5m (coiled) | Weight: 280g

Sturdy and comfortable fit Solid sound reproduction at low volumes Distinctive looks The silicon cushion on the headband, though comfortable, may attract sweat

Better known for its studio monitors , Focal has transplanted its talent for high-quality audio from in front of your face to the sides of your head with remarkable aplomb. An ideal mid-range solution for both general day-to-day listening and pro studio tasks, the Focal Listen Professionals are the very definition of great all-rounders.

With a snug yet comfortable headband and snazzy, red foam ear cups, these cans look and feel as good as they sound. We found their frequency response to be perfectly balanced: neutral, punchy bass with plenty of extension; full, clear mids; sparkling, smooth highs.

Add in a beautiful hard-shell case, and a choice between a 5m coiled cable and a 1.4m straight cable with inline remote and volume control, and we don't think you’ll find a better pair of all-round headphones out there at this price point.

Read the full Focal Listen Professional review

(Image credit: ADAM Audio)

4. ADAM Audio SP-5 Precision reference cans for the discerning audio professional Price: $499/£429/€407 | Frequency response: 8Hz - 38kHz | Impedance: 70 Ω | Driver type: Gold-plated, 40mm | Connection: Wired, detachable | Cable length: 3m (coiled), 1.2m (straight) | Weight: 290g

ADAM Audio quality in a pair of headphones Balanced response Easy on the eye and the ears Materials feel a bit cheap for this price

German firm ADAM Audio has rapidly built a reputation for manufacturing high-quality monitors that deliver excellent accuracy across the frequency spectrum, and its first foray into the headphones market is no less impressive.

Developed in collaboration with fellow German audio engineering firm Ultrasone, the SP-5s feature the same S-LOGIC Plus technology found in Ultrasone’s high-end PRO range of cans. It’s intended to lessen ear fatigue during long listening sessions by directing sound around the ear rather than directly into it.

The resulting sound field is very open and natural with an excellent bass response. You can tell the SP-5s are designed not to exaggerate or suppress any frequencies but to accurately reflect what you hear in the speakers, particularly for owners of other ADAM Audio products.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

5. Sennheiser HD 25 Perennial favourites among studio professionals and DJs Price: Various | Frequency response: 16Hz - 22kHz | Impedance: 70 Ω | Driver type: Dynamic, closed | Connection: Wired, fixed | Cable length: 1.5m (straight) | Weight: 140g

Pro choice for decades, and for good reason Lightweight and robust Splittable headband Possibly better for tracking than mixing

For decades, Sennheiser’s HD 25 closed-back headphones have been acclaimed by professionals for their ability to handle high sound pressure levels and reproduce music evenly across the frequency spectrum.

Available in three flavours – Light ($120/£87/€100), Standard ($180/£129/€150) and Plus ($249/£179/€209) – these cans are built for longevity, too, coming in a robust yet lightweight package that should easily withstand those long, laborious nights in the studio. Even when they do start to deteriorate, you can simply replace their components and get going again.

Enjoy playing other people’s records as well as making your own? The HD 25s make for great DJ headphones , thanks to their split headband and rotatable earpieces. They certainly left us in a spin.

Read the full Sennheiser HD 25 review

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Sony MDR-7506 These field-recording favourites are oldies but goodies Price: $99/£87/€101 | Frequency response: 10Hz - 20kHz | Impedance: 63 Ω | Driver type: Dynamic, closed neodymium, 40mm | Connection: Wired, fixed | Cable length: 3m (coiled) | Weight: 230g

Great-value, workhorse headphones Comfortable, practical and revealing Amazing pedigree Long coiled cable is a touch heavy

Sony’s MDR-series headphones have been around since the 1990s, and as such possess a solid studio pedigree, borne out by decades of daily use in the recording and broadcasting sectors worldwide. The latest model in the series, the MDR-7506s, are a brilliant combination of great sound, comfort, practicality and value.

Extremely comfortable to wear, even for extended periods, these closed-back headphones are designed to expose what’s wrong with a recording rather than what’s right. On a par with cans costing twice as much, the sound is punchy and clear throughout the spectrum (with a moderate boost in the upper mids), while managing not to be overly-flattering.

If you’re looking for some cans to do some mixing with, we’d probably look elsewhere, but for field work, tracking and overall recording, these iconic headphones are a great choice – and the fact that they’re available for such a good price is not to be sniffed at. Thousands of studio engineers, radio producers and location sound recordists can’t be wrong!

(Image credit: AKG)

7. AKG K371-BT Wireless, studio-quality sound built for a mobile lifestyle Price: $179/£119/€149 | Frequency response: 5Hz - 40kHz | Impedance: 32 Ω | Driver type: Titanium-coated, 50mm | Connection: Wireless (Bluetooth 5.0); wired, detachable | Cable length: 3m (coiled), 1.2m, 3m (straight) | Weight: 300g

Sleek, modern looks Great-sounding, balanced response Bristling with features Slightly shallower ear pads than the non-BT version

AKG’s K371 cans are among the best closed-back headphones for studio recording, combining superb build quality with outstanding sonic performance. And now, cable-dodging AKG fans can rejoice in the arrival of a Bluetooth-enabled version, the K371-BTs.

Sleek, modern and comfortable, these closed-back headphones are loaded with features: as well as the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you get a built-in microphone, ear-cup gesture controls and a 40-hour battery life. What’s more, the 50mm titanium-coated transducers have been tuned to the AKG Reference Response Acoustics Curve for a professional, balanced response across the frequency range.

And at a class-leading 5Hz - 40kHz, what a range that is. Delivering authoritative bass, an articulate mid-range and clear, detailed highs, the K371-BTs effortlessly combine the precision required of studio cans with the cable-free convenience of a modern, mobile lifestyle.

(Image credit: KRK)

8. KRK KNS 8400 Popular speaker company makes a move into headphones Price: $179/£129/€150 | Frequency response: 5Hz - 23kHz | Impedance: 36 Ω | Driver type: Dynamic, neodymium magnet, 40mm | Connection: Wired, detachable | Cable length: 2.5m (straight) | Weight: 230g

KRK sound in headphones form Comfortable, with good isolation Inline volume control option Can be an acquired taste for some

Instantly recognisable thanks to their distinctive yellow cones, KRK monitor speakers are found in studios worldwide – but we bet you didn’t know that the company also produces a range of headphones, similarly aimed at studio dwellers and built on the same principle of affordable, high-quality sound.

The range-topping KNS 8400s feature soft, memory-foam ear cups that provide the requisite amount of comfort, and you can also get an inline volume control as an add-on. External noise exclusion rates well at 30dBA, and the package comes with a leatherette pouch and microfibre cleaning cloth.

As for the sound, KRK has voiced these headphones in the same way as its studio monitors. So if you’ve got any KRK kit as part of your set-up, buying a pair of KNS 8400s could be a logical move.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

9. Sennheiser HD 280 PRO Rugged, reliable and still a firm favourite for professional monitoring Price: $120/£87/€101 | Frequency response: 8Hz - 25kHz | Impedance: 64 Ω | Driver type: Dynamic, closed | Connection: Wired, fixed | Cable length: 1.3m - 3m (coiled) | Weight: 285g

Robust construction Excellent isolation Replaceable components A bit on the chunky side

Of all the models in Sennheiser’s extensive headphones range, these evergreen studio-centric cans stand out as a budget-friendly favourite, thanks to their long pedigree, rugged durability and balanced sound.

Recently revamped, the HD 280 PROs now boast a cleaner aesthetic and a more comfortable fit, while their foldable architecture and rotating ear cups make them a great choice for people who need a portable solution.

Elsewhere, the cans’ thick ear-cup padding produces a more-than-respectable background- noise exclusion figure of 32dBA, while replaceable components make them an attractive prospect for budget-conscious producers.

(Image credit: Status Audio)

10. Status Audio CB-1 These new(ish) cans on the block deliver premium sound for peanuts Price: $79/£57/€66 | Frequency response: 15Hz - 30kHz | Impedance: 32 Ω | Driver type: Dynamic, closed, 50mm | Connection: Wired, detachable | Cable length: 3m (straight), 3m (coiled) | Weight: 374g

Amazing value Great sound Nicely balanced response A little 'wide' Occasional build-quality issues

The Status Audio CB-1s made a big splash in the market when they arrived a few years ago. Pros and pundits alike were impressed that such a premium-looking and sounding pair of cans were available for such a reasonable outlay, resulting in these closed-back headphones achieving something of a cult status among those in the know.

Close up, the build quality is a bit of a mixed bag. Although the plastics are solid, the padding soft and the gold rings around the ear cups made of real metal (although not gold!), the material that clads the headband is prone to wrinkling.

At this price, what really matters is the sound, and the CB-1s deliver a listening experience that’s better than you’d reasonably expect from cans costing twice as much.

Best closed-back headphones: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

There seems to be a growing trend for manufacturers of monitor speakers to transition sideways into headphones production. Just look at how companies like ADAM Audio, Focal and KRK – all better known for their high-end speaker enclosures – have made it onto this list of the best closed-back headphones, thereby encroaching on the territory of the more established firms such as AKG, Beyerdynamic and Sennheiser.

When buying a pair of closed-back headphones for studio work, bear in mind that you could be using them for many years to come, so it’s important to choose some that are comfortable, durable and offer fantastic sound quality. To help you pick the best closed-back headphones for your needs, here are some tips...

Studio headphones vs regular headphones - what’s the difference?

For monitoring mixes, you want as flat a response curve as possible, meaning that the headphones aren’t adding any extra volume to specific frequency areas. Often, regular ‘hi-fi’ headphones emphasise the bass and treble regions, as this generally makes for a nicer listening experience. If you were to plot this on a graph of volume against frequency, you’d end up with what’s known as a ‘smiley curve’, with a boost in the low and high-frequency regions, and a relative dip in the middle. So regular cans aren’t the most suitable for mixing, as they can make your bass and treble sound louder than it actually is. As a result, when you play your mix somewhere else, you’ll find that it sounds dull and lacking in bottom end.

Studio monitoring headphones aim to reproduce all frequencies at an equal volume, giving you an accurate picture of what’s going on in your mix. This enables you to focus on detail, balance out the levels of all frequencies, and more easily correct any problem areas. Studio cans also tend to have beefed-up padding, to both enhance comfort and exclude sound.

Wired or wireless?

Traditionally, studio ‘phones tend to be the hard-wired type, with detachable, interchangeable cables recently becoming the norm. This enables you to change a cable if it breaks, or change cable length and type to suit the scenario – for example, longer, coiled cables offer more freedom of movement when recording, while shorter, straight cables are better for mobile use.

However, many pro headphone manufacturers are now incorporating Bluetooth technology into their studio-based products in an attempt to broaden their appeal. While cutting the cord may seem irresistible, there are one or two caveats. First, there’s the issue of latency. While this isn’t a problem for general leisure listening, a short delay in the sound reaching your cans can introduce timing issues when programming or tracking. There’s also the need for wireless headphones to be recharged every few hours – there’s nothing more frustrating than reaching for your cans mid-session only to find them unresponsive due to an unforeseen lack of juice!

(Image credit: Future)

Cable length

Unless you’re taking the Bluetooth route, the length of cable attached to your closed-back headphones is a consideration. For everyday use, a 3m cord might be a bit of a nuisance, whereas in studio applications a longer cord can be useful – if you’re playing electronic drums or strumming the guitar while standing up, for example, you may welcome the extra length. To address this, many pairs of headphones are now supplied with two or three detachable cables of varying lengths, which can be swapped out to suit the scenario. Coiled cables are generally more versatile for studio use as they’re (literally) more flexible and less prone to tangling than long, straight cables. Due to their excess weight, however, they tend to be less suitable for on-the-go listening, where short, straight cables are preferable.

Frequency response

With headphones, frequency response relates to the range of sound frequencies they’re able to reproduce. This will normally fall well outside the extremes of human hearing, the upper threshold of which tops off at around 20kHz and reduces further as we get older.

For the purposes of music production, you need to be able to hear crisp, clear detail at even volumes across all frequency ranges, so that you can accurately monitor everything that’s going on in your mix, from low-frequency bass sounds through to high-end details such as vocal reverbs and hi-hats.

Comfort

Anything worn for extended periods needs to be comfortable, and closed-back headphones are no exception. Padded ear cups are a must – not just for comfort but also because they make the listening experience profoundly inclusive, allowing you to block out extraneous noise and focus on the fine details of your chosen listening material. One thing to note about closed-back headphones is that they can cause issues if you’re a glasses wearer, so if this applies to you, you might want to try on a pair for size before committing.

Impedance

Measured in ohms (Ω), impedance relates to the thickness of wire used in headphones’ transducers – the higher the impedance, the higher the level of signal needed to drive the cans properly so that they sound good. For this reason, high-impedance headphones tend to work best when hooked up to a power amp in a studio environment, while low-impedance cans are designed to be plugged directly into a single, low-output source, like a hi-fi stereo amp, computer audio interface or mobile device. All of the headphones on this list are low to mid- impedance models, ranging between 32 and 80 Ω – although the Beyerdynamic DT 770 PROs also come in a 250 Ω model.