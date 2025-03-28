It’s time to finally ditch those cables: SonicLink from AlphaTheta is here, and it will most likely change your life

Perfect for summer parties: AlphaTheta delivers ultra-low latency wireless audio for DJing - YouTube Watch On

Wireless audio was once the stuff of magic until the development of Bluetooth. So why is it that it’s not everywhere in music production and DJing? Well, put simply, Bluetooth sucks for anything other than music listening. Try to mix or produce anything using Bluetooth and you’ll quickly discover that the latency is utterly unusable.

But the future is bright. Imperceptible, ultra-low latency wireless audio has long been out of reach for musicians, DJs and producers. Until now…

AlphaTheta has developed a new wireless protocol called SonicLink, which has a greater range than Bluetooth and latency figures 20 times faster at just nine milliseconds.

While an emerging technology, ultra-low latency wireless audio over WiFi isn’t new. However, AlphaTheta’s approach with SonicLink will change the way you mix and produce music within its DJing ecosystem.

AlphaTheta’s current range of SonicLink-equipped products deliver everything you need to go fully wireless, whether that’s in the studio, performing live or just out and about.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

HDJ-F10 TX

The HDJ-F10s are AlphaTheta’s flagship do-it-all DJ headphones, complete with Bluetooth and SonicLink connectivity. They are perfectly set up to be just as at home on the commute as they are in the DJ booth.

The closed-back F10s feature 40mm drivers that can deliver a very wide frequency response of 5 Hz – 30 kHz at 32 Ohms. You also get Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency listening modes that will help you tailor your monitoring experience, depending on the noise levels around you. While ANC completely blocks out all external noise, the Transparency mode allows some of the natural ambience of your surroundings in, so at least you’ll still be able to hold a conversation.

The HDJ-F10 TX package includes the F10 headphones but also comes with its own transmitter (HP-TX01), much like the Wave-Eight. However, this transmitter only works with the F10s, which can also be said of the Wave-Eight and its transmitter.

The range is the same as the Wave-Eight at 15 metres, but it benefits from a slightly longer battery life at 9 hours. Bluetooth, however, can last up to anywhere around the 30-hour mark, depending on conditions and that’s even with ANC activated.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

Wave-Eight

The Wave-Eight is quite possibly the ultimate portable DJ speaker. A battery life of up to 8 hours, IPX4 waterproof rating, a retractable handle, and wheels are just the half of it. Combined with a wireless all-in-one system such as the Omnis-Duo and you can DJ anywhere.

Not only that, Wave-Eight can be configured with up to three speakers to create a complete sound system. A single unit will provide a basic mono setup, whereas two can create a stereo system, and you can add a third to use as a sub, courtesy of the low-cut and subwoofer options within the onboard EQ control.

This portable party PA also features inputs of two XLR/TRS combo jacks, a 1/4″ TRS jack, a 3.5mm stereo mini jack and a single XLR output

The SonicLink transmitter can be neatly stored and charged in a protective side compartment. The unit has an RCA input to connect your mixer or DJ controller for wireless connectivity with the Wave-Eight speaker system with an unobstructed range of up to 15 metres.

(Image credit: Alpha Theta)

Alpha Theta XDJ-AZ

Finally, in the SonicLink lineup, we have the latest all-in-one club-ready controller, the XDJ-AZ.

As well as inheriting the same layout from the flagship CDJ-3000 and DJM-A9, the XDJ-AZ also features compatibility with rekordbox CloudDirectPlay, StreamingDirectPlay, rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro for Mac/Windows.

This is the first AlphaTheta product that features an integrated SonicLink transmitter, giving you one less thing to worry about. You can directly pair your HDJ-F10 headphones to the AZ, giving you the freedom to roam the booth when playing live.