“I’m looking forward to breaking it in on stage”: Mustard will be headlining at Coachella tonight with a very exclusive Native Instruments Maschine MK3, and there’s custom yellow Kontrol S49 MIDI keyboard, too
Only two of each have been made, and you could win the others
Coachella is upon us, and when Mustard takes to the stage tonight for his headline set on the Sahara stage, he’ll have a couple of exclusive bits of gear for company.
This is thanks to Native Instruments, who the producer has worked with to create suitably yellow versions of the Maschine MK3 and Kontrol S49 specifically for this performance.
“It’s an honour to team up with Native Instruments on this,” says Mustard. “Maschine and the Kontrol S49 are powerful tools I’ve always respected - they make it easy to get ideas down fast and add real musicality. I just got my custom MK3 in time for Coachella, so I’m looking forward to breaking it in on stage in front of the hundreds of thousands of people there and watching online!”
Mustard has been using NI gear for well over a decade, so it seems fitting that he’ll be adding this extra visual spice to what seems set to be one of the biggest nights of his career so far.
However, although this is very much an artist exclusive, NI has actually made two of each product, and is planning to give the spare Maschine MK3 and Kontrol S49 to the lucky winner of its giveaway. Find out more about how you can be in with a chance of winning on the NI website.
Mustard’s biggest career achievement to date has to be being one of the three producers of Kendrick Lamar’s all-conquering diss track Not Like Us. Speaking last year, the producer revealed that it took him “approximately 30 minutes to make that beat,” which, in hindsight, was definitely half an hour well spent.
And, although Mustard’s Coachella audience will doubtless be big - he hits the stage at 11.50pm local time, if you want to check him out either in person or via the YouTube stream - it won’t be the biggest gig of his career so far. In February, he joined Lamar on stage for his Super Bowl Halftime show, which is believed to have pulled in an audience of more than 133 million people.
