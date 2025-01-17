NAMM 2025: Korg gets into the turntable game with its Vestax-inspired Handytraxx range

NAMM 2025: We first got word of Korg’s new turntable range a year ago, when the company announced the Handytraxx Play back at NAMM 2024, although it’s been listed as ‘coming soon’ on the company’s site ever since. Now, ahead of NAMM ‘25, the Handytraxx Play has reemerged – and it’s brought a full range of Handytraxx turntables with it.

Inspired by the iconic Vestax Handy Trax, Handytraxx Play is a portable turntable aimed at both DJs and vinyl enthusiasts. The original Handy Trax was released in the late noughties and proved popular in the ‘portablism’ space, filled with people who scratch and DJ using easily transportable gear. Korg’s updated take has been created in collaboration with former Vestax president, Toshihide Nakama, who sadly died in 2023 before the project could be completed.

The portability factor here lies in the fact that the Play can run either via AC power or AA batteries and features a 2.5w built-in speaker which Korg claims “delivers impressive sound with rich bass and clear playback, whether you’re connected to external speakers or not."

The Handytraxx Play also comes equipped with some interesting performance tools. There’s a multimode filter with three filter types, plus a delay effect with its own fader for control. There’s also an audio looper onboard for live looping.

The Handytraxx Play features a belt drive motor with digital rotation correction for better stability. The turntable can be customised to use ceramic and MM cartridges, and it’s also possible to replace the crossfader and reorientate the device for left-handed use.

The Play launches alongside three other Handytraxx units – the Handytraxx Tube, Handytraxx Tube J and Handytraxx 1bit.

The Handytraxx Tube is aimed at audiophiles. According to Korg, “each component has been meticulously crafted to prioritise sound quality, including an aluminium die-cast platter for precise and stable rotation, a balanced tone arm featuring an MM cartridge”.

It also adds a Nutube vacuum tube to the design, which Korg claims “not only enriches the audio with warm harmonics, but also adds a lifelike depth and clarity to every record”. It also features adjustable bass and treble controls.

The Tube comes equipped with JICO J44A 7 cartridges. It also features a stereo speaker as well as digital conversion capabilities allowing users to digitise their record collection.

The Handytraxx Tube J, meanwhile, is a special edition variation on the Tube produced in collaboration with Japanese stylus brand JICO. Along with all the features of the Handytraxx Tube, the Tube J also comes equipped with JICO’s top-end Clipper cartridges.

Finally, the Handytraxx 1bit ups the audiophile factor further with 5.6 MHz, 1-bit (DSD) format recording, delivering 5.6 million samples per second for what Korg calls ‘unparalleled sound quality’. According to the press release, “whether you’re digitising a priceless vinyl library or enjoying casual playback, the Handytraxx 1bit is the perfect solution for every vinyl enthusiast.”

Prices start at £359 for the Handytraxx Play, rising to £699 for the Handytraxx Tube. The Handytraxx 1bit is priced at £919. Finally, the limited edition Handytraxx Tube J is £1099. Head to the Korg site for more.