Technics ramps up the RPM as it launches a Lamborghini-themed special edition of the SL-1200 turntable

Cars have wheels that go round, and so do turntables, so the real question isn’t why Technics has just announced a special Lamborghini-themed version of its SL-1200 direct drive deck, but why it took so long for the two companies to collaborate in the first place?

OK, we’re being glib: the truth is that Technics and Lamborghini “share similar values in their underlying corporate cultures,” and “both engage in thorough technological development using unique ideas to provide customers with unforgettable experiences and are uncompromising in their approach to manufacturing.”

There’s also the common interest of sound - Lamborghini fans love the roar of the company’s engines, and Technics’ SL-1200 decks have been playing tunes and starting parties for decades.

Which brings us to the turntable itself, the SL-1200M7B. Based on the SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 models, this features a design that’s inspired by Lambo’s Y-shape pattern, with the orange, green and yellow colour options representing the car manufacturer’s most iconic colours.

What’s more, customers who purchase an SL-1200M7B will also get a vinyl picture disc featuring engine and driving sounds from six Lamborghini supercars, recorded especially for this project. A special slipmat and two stickers showing the Lamborghini and Technics logos are in the box, too.

The SL-1200M7B is available for pre-order now priced at $1,599 and should be shipping in July. Find out more on the Technics website.