There’s a new Technics SL-1200 DJ turntable on the way, and it could be the best one yet

The Technics name is synonymous with high-quality DJ decks, so the news that the company is launching the SL-1200MK7 Direct Drive Turntable is sure to make headlines. Known as the SL-1210MK7 in Europe, this is the latest generation of the legendary SL series, and the first DJ-specific turntable from Technics in the best part of nine years.

Known for its powerful torque, easy operation and bomb-proof durability, the 1200 has been around in various forms since 1972, and remains popular in DJing circles to this day. The MK7 features a redesigned, coreless direct drive motor that promises to eliminate ‘clogging’, a ‘rotation irregularity’ that occasionally occurred with previous models. There’s also a highly-sensitive, static-balance S-shape tonearm to facilitate excellent tracking performance, and a two-layer structure platter that’s said to improve vibration damping performance.

Vibration is further reduced by the aluminium die-cast chassis, which is rigidly integrated with a special material that consists of ABS mixed with glass fibre. The insulator is made of spring and rubber to ensure that vibrations are shut out even at high sound levels.

Other handy features include detachable power/phono cables - the terminals are gold-plated to minimise sound quality degradation - and adjustable starting torque and brake speed. Pitch control is digital, with improved tracking performance and accuracy, and there’s now a reverse play function. Elsewhere, the stylus illuminator features a high-brightness and long-life LED.

We’re still waiting on a price and release date for the SL-1200MK7, but you can find out more on the Technics website.