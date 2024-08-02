This fan-made LEGO version of the classic Technics SL-1200 MK2 turntable could become a real product

LEGOÂ® Ideas Technics SL-1200 MK2 Introduction - YouTube Watch On

In the coolest submission to the LEGO Ideas platform since the LEGO Minimoog, LEGO builder Tomasso has designed a LEGO version of the Technics SL-1200 MK2 turntable.

Made up of 2,215 pieces, the design sticks closely to the turntable's original aesthetic and even features a built-in motor to drive its rotating 7" platter, start and stop buttons to control the motor, and a working tonearm with adjustable balance weight and anti-skating knob.

Tomasso's LEGO turntable has been submitted to the LEGO Ideas platform, where fan-made projects are shared by the LEGO community. If their proposals receive enough support, fans' designs are transformed into genuine LEGO sets. If an idea racks up 10,000 supporters, LEGO will consider the proposal for production; so far, the Technics has 176 supporters and 421 days remaining to hit 10k.

This isn't Tomasso's first entry into the world of LEGO DJ gear; last year, he designed a LEGO version of the Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000, which earned 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas platform, before following this up with an entirely LEGO DJ setup, complete with a Pioneer DJM-900 mixer, Sennheiser HD25 headphones, and KRK Rokit 7 G4 monitors.

Support Tomasso's design on LEGO Ideas.

Revisit our 2022 feature on the Technics SL-1200 series.

