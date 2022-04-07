Technics celebrates 50 years of the SL-1200 turntable with a limited-edition model that comes in 7 custom colours

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Technics’ legendary SL-1200 turntable - arguably the most iconic DJing deck of all time - and to celebrate, the company has released a limited-edition model: the SL-1200M7L.

Based on the standard SL-1200MK7 , which was unveiled in 2019, the limited-edition M7L is available in seven colour options (black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige) that are designed to “pay homage to the street culture which inspired the rise of DJs”.

The DJ turntable features a coreless direct drive motor that promises stable rotation and maximum torque. This is accompanied by a tonearm that’s said to be sensitive but robust - always an appealing combination.

The two-layer structure platter, meanwhile, is designed to deliver improved vibration damping performance. When combined with the high-rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator, we’re assured that vibrations won’t be a problem, even in the bounciest of clubs.

(Image credit: Technics)

Control features include starting torque/brake speed adjustment, pitch adjustment and reverse play, while the stylus illuminator has a long-life LED that should be good for plenty of spins.

To celebrate the SL-1200M7L’s release, Technics has partnered with Boiler Room and Dommune on a six-hour long broadcast featuring sets from seven DJs (DJ Craze, DJ Koco, Ellen Allien, Gilles Peterson, Mala, Marcel Dettmann and Shanti Celeste). This kicks off at 2pm today (BST) and can be streamed live on YouTube (opens in new tab).

The SL-1200M7L is available for pre-order now priced at $1,100. Limited-edition accessories - including a slip mat with a gold-coloured logo - are available, too.