“With unmatched tonal power, surgical precision, and effortless usability, this is the most complete and forward-thinking Profiler platform yet”: Kemper promises a state-of-the-art performance from its refreshed and souped-up Profiler Mk2 series

Kemper has unveiled the Profiler MK 2 series, upgrading its Head, Rack, Stage, and Player with a new-and-improved processing engine, adding seven effects blocks, bumping up the looper recording time to two minutes, and promising a Kemper Profiler that feels “more like a complete rig than ever before”.

That’s how CEO Christoph Kemper describes the MK 2. “With instant access to essential effects, full USB audio integration, and improved playability, we’re giving our users a platform that adapts and grows with them,” he says

The updates have been visited upon all of the products in the range, and you can expect them to boot up faster and to do more. As is the case with these state-of-the-art profilers and amp modellers, the most significant of these upgrades are invisible to the naked eye.

Even the hardware upgrades do not call attention to themselves, such as taking out some of the bulk on the Stage Profiler and making it lighter, the modest refresh of the front panel aesthetics.

Or adding native 8-channel USB audio support to all of the units in the series, which allows for “seamless” multi-track recording. Players now do not need an external interface to reamp their electric guitars – or bass guitars – just stick it straight into your DAW.

(Image credit: Kemper)

For many, the guitar effects is where it gets really exciting. With seven additional effects blocks, you now have 20 effects blocks that you can run simultaneously – and with zero latency when switching presets. If you can hear a pop, that’ll be fans of complex signal chains celebrating.

“It’s like having an entire, fully integrated pedalboard with pedal essentials at your feet – but one that boots in seconds, never needs rewiring, and always remembers your settings,” says Kemper.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Kemper)

The “boots in seconds” point is one of the benefits of a more powerful unit. It should boot up in 20 seconds or thereabouts. But the success of the unit will depend upon the quality of its sounds. It was ever thus.

Kemper promises “unparalleled precision and feel” from the MK 2 profilers from an all-new profiling approach that combines “deterministic” analogue measurements with its digital profiling intelligence.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kemper) (Image credit: Kemper)

The Profiler MK 2 analyses more than 100,000 frequency points to create your captures, with the goal that the digital reproductions of your favourite guitar amps sound real and dynamic. Just like the real thing, only you can have more of it, instantly recallable via a footswitch.

The question is how these second-generation units will measure up against stiff competition from the likes of Neural DSP and Line 6.

KEMPER PROFILER - The all-new PROFILER MK 2 Series - YouTube Watch On

The Profiler MK 2 series arrives with various bundles for filling out your digital rig. Expect to pay £920/$1,348 for the Head alone, £920/$1, 398 for the Rack,£1,026/$1,498 for the Stage, $485/$699 for the Player. The Power versions of the Rack and head are priced £1,190/$1,798.

For more details, head over to Kemper.